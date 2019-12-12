Bettendorf uses bonus points to beat North Scott

In an early season test for both teams, the showdown between the Bettendorf and North Scott wrestling teams lived up to its billing.
The Bulldogs won eight of the 14 matches and used some key bonus points to slip past the Lancers, 35-27, at George Marshall Gym during a Mississippi Athletic Conference triangular meet with Davenport Central.
The Lancers defeated the Blue Devils, 78-3, in the opener and Bettendorf defeated the hosts, 71-6, in the nightcap. But the marquee dual lived up to its billing as several contests were close and featured some matches between wrestlers who are among the best in the state.
The Bulldogs picked up some big pins from Keano Roberts (160), Kane Schmidt (195), Ethan Barry (285) and Dustin Bohren (106). Diego Cortes (182) and Aiden Evans (126) also put up extra points for Bettendorf with major decisions. It all added up as after North Scott trailed 28-6 following Bohren’s win, the Lancers nearly completed the comeback by winning five of the final seven matches.
“It’s always awesome to beat North Scott, they are a great team,” Bulldogs junior Logan Adamson said. “But we are a super tough team and we showed it tonight. Any time you can put (bonus) points up on the board, it’s huge. It gives everyone a spark.”
Adamson was part of the best individual match of the night as he went up against highly-ranked Devin Strief at 145 pounds. Adamson, who is also highly ranked, got out to a 4-1 early in the second period with a pair of takedowns. But Strief tied it with an escape and takedown of his own before the second period ended to leave things knotted at 4-4 going to the final period.
Adamson scored another takedown with 1:40 left in the match to edge up 6-4 but Strief managed an escape just 10 seconds later to make it 6-5. Strief then grabbed a dramatic takedown with just over a minute left to move ahead 7-6. He was able to ride out Adamson for the victory.
You have free articles remaining.
“I was super excited to wrestle him and I needed to get a feel for a really good match,” Adamson said. “It (stinks) that I lost but I only lost by one point. It was a great match and I live for those days. I live for those kind of challenges.”
North Scott claimed another win in a key matchup between highly-ranked competitors. Zach Campbell got some big back points on Bradley Hill in their clash at 170 to grab a 6-2 lead and eventual 6-3 victory for the Lancers.
The Bulldogs (2-0 overall) did pick up a win of their own between top wrestlers in the area. Josh Pelzer snagged a takedown and two back points to eventually defeat Josh Connor at 132 pounds.
“You get some bonus points in some matches that you don’t expect and then you give up some bonus points in some matches that you don’t expect. North Scott, every year, is a tight dual,” Bulldogs coach Dan Knight said. “I think all of our guys wrestled well tonight in a big match. Some guys are still getting used to being at a certain weight. We have to wrestle a little smarter and harder but the guys really competed.”
Peyton Westlin (120) and Nate Link (152) recorded pins for the Lancers, who left the meet with an overall dual mark of 3-1. Kade Tippet (220) and Trenten Doty (138) contributed wins for North Scott.
Lancers coach Drew Kelly echoed Knight’s sentiments in learning something from a close meet with a top team.
“Anytime we get together, it is always highly competitive,” Kelly said of the match with the Bulldogs. “There were a lot of good matches and our guys wrestled well. Bettendorf is the top-ranked team in the state and we gave them everything they wanted. We have a lot of learning left but our guys are right there with them.”
Nathan Canfield won both his matches for the host Blue Devils at 113. Marcos Martinez also had a win for Central at 285 following his 2-0 victory over Bettendorf’s Luke Jefferson.