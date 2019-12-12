Bettendorf uses bonus points to beat North Scott

In an early season test for both teams, the showdown between the Bettendorf and North Scott wrestling teams lived up to its billing.

The Bulldogs won eight of the 14 matches and used some key bonus points to slip past the Lancers, 35-27, at George Marshall Gym during a Mississippi Athletic Conference triangular meet with Davenport Central.

The Lancers defeated the Blue Devils, 78-3, in the opener and Bettendorf defeated the hosts, 71-6, in the nightcap. But the marquee dual lived up to its billing as several contests were close and featured some matches between wrestlers who are among the best in the state.

The Bulldogs picked up some big pins from Keano Roberts (160), Kane Schmidt (195), Ethan Barry (285) and Dustin Bohren (106). Diego Cortes (182) and Aiden Evans (126) also put up extra points for Bettendorf with major decisions. It all added up as after North Scott trailed 28-6 following Bohren’s win, the Lancers nearly completed the comeback by winning five of the final seven matches.

“It’s always awesome to beat North Scott, they are a great team,” Bulldogs junior Logan Adamson said. “But we are a super tough team and we showed it tonight. Any time you can put (bonus) points up on the board, it’s huge. It gives everyone a spark.”