Bohren's win fuels Bulldogs past Knights

Even though Dustin Bohren trailed 4-1 after two periods Thursday night to Class 2A third-ranked Derrick Bass, the Bettendorf 106-pound sophomore did not panic.
“I knew I had a better gas tank than him,” Bohren said. “I just had to come at him.”
Bohren did just that.
After an escape, Bohren used a sweep single and then a cradle for a five-point move to hand the Davenport Assumption freshman his first loss of the season in 26 bouts.
That win, coupled with six straight victories to close the dual, powered Bettendorf to a 38-17 dual triumph over Assumption at Assumption High School.
“As a whole, we wrestled pretty well tonight,” Bettendorf coach Dan Knight said. “This group works hard. We give them a hard time because they could be a little meaner to each other in the room, but they’re all pretty good buddies.
“They’re competing harder.”
Bohren, ranked fifth in 3A, thought he had Bass pinned on the edge of the mat. Instead, he settled for a 7-4 victory.
“That’s a pretty big win for me,” Bohren said.
“(Dustin) got better penetration and got to that leg,” Knight said. “Once he gets to that leg, he does a great job of finishing. It was a big-time match for both of them, good to have early in the year.”
Bass had a takedown in each of the first two periods to build a three-point advantage. He couldn’t finish it.
“It is humbling, man,” Assumption coach Jon Terronez said. “You never want it to happen, but you'd rather have that now than at the state tournament. It was a matter of (Derrick) relaxing on the side of the mat and not going 100% the entire time.
“Bohren pounced when he got the chance.”
Assumption, which recognized its seniors before the dual, had a 17-15 lead at the midway point.
Seth Adrian (220 pounds), T.J. Fitzpatrick (126) and Michael Macias (138) had bonus-point wins for the Knights.
Bettendorf controlled the second half of the dual.
The Bulldogs won the last six bouts by a 67-13 margin. Bettendorf had 21 takedowns to zero for Assumption in that span.
Logan Adamson (145) posted a technical fall while Keano Roberts (160), Bradley Hill (170) and Diego Cortes (182) had major decision victories.
“We’ve got to get more on our offense,” Terronez said. “There were some close matches at the beginning that could have gone our way at 106, 113 and 120. It is grit and pushing the whole six minutes.”
Cortes pushed the pace in his match with three first-period takedowns.
“I’ve been working on that all season,” he said. “Coach Joe Trizzino has been on my butt every practice. It feels like he’s standing there above me. I hate when he does it, but I’ve come to appreciate that. He’s getting me better, and it showed tonight.”
The Bulldogs were without two state-ranked wrestlers — Aiden Evans (126) and Ethan Barry (220). Both are battling knee injuries. Knight expects both back before the postseason.
“We’d love to have them back right now, but it is not worth rushing guys back to get them hurt again,” Knight said. “The big thing is getting them healthy and ready for the middle of February. It is a good chance for other guys to step up and wrestle.”