Bohren's win fuels Bulldogs past Knights

Bass had a takedown in each of the first two periods to build a three-point advantage. He couldn’t finish it.

“It is humbling, man,” Assumption coach Jon Terronez said. “You never want it to happen, but you'd rather have that now than at the state tournament. It was a matter of (Derrick) relaxing on the side of the mat and not going 100% the entire time.

“Bohren pounced when he got the chance.”

Assumption, which recognized its seniors before the dual, had a 17-15 lead at the midway point.

Seth Adrian (220 pounds), T.J. Fitzpatrick (126) and Michael Macias (138) had bonus-point wins for the Knights.

Bettendorf controlled the second half of the dual.

The Bulldogs won the last six bouts by a 67-13 margin. Bettendorf had 21 takedowns to zero for Assumption in that span.

Logan Adamson (145) posted a technical fall while Keano Roberts (160), Bradley Hill (170) and Diego Cortes (182) had major decision victories.

“We’ve got to get more on our offense,” Terronez said. “There were some close matches at the beginning that could have gone our way at 106, 113 and 120. It is grit and pushing the whole six minutes.”