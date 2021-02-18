Brisker brothers attack their way into quarterfinals

Kael, a two-time state place-winner and the top seed at 138, won for the 49th time in 50 matches this season. He registered eight takedowns in 2½ minutes against Lisbon sophomore Indy Harbaugh.

“Last year, I kind of just showed up and didn’t really have any expectation,” Kael said. “I might say in the moment I did, but I didn’t put in the work to say I was here to win it.

“This year, all summer long, I put in the work. I did extra sprints, extra lifts and was trying to get bigger. That is paying off.”

Kael started the season at 132 pounds. However, he admitted it was a difficult cut and felt he was losing muscle.

“I changed my diet really hard and was doing a lot of extra work, but I got to Christmas and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’ll make it to February doing this,’” Kael said. “It is a lot of work. At that point I said, ‘Forget it. I’ll just go up, hydrate, lift hard, get extra runs in and be in better shape.’”

It turned out to be a wise move.

Kael hasn’t lost at 138 and only three wrestlers have taken him the full six minutes since Jan. 2. The next challenge is fifth-ranked Westin Allen of Underwood in the quarterfinals.