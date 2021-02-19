Bulldog trio wrestles for state championships

DES MOINES — Dustin Bohren pulled it out in dramatic fashion. Bradley Hill is one win from a perfect season. Griffin Liddle is on the doorstep of a state repeat.
When the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament holds its championship festivities Saturday night inside Wells Fargo Arena, the black and gold of Bettendorf High School will be heavily represented.
Bohren, Hill and Liddle all secured spots in the championship round with victories Friday night. It was nearly a perfect night for the Bulldogs as 160-pounder Logan Adamson dropped a 4-3 tilt in the semifinal round.
“It was almost amazing, still really good,” Hill said.
Bohren outlasted Sioux City North’s Nick Walters in sudden victory, 4-2. Tied at two after regulation, Bohren executed a firearm’s carry for a takedown to get the win.
“Feels freaking amazing,” the 126-pound junior said. “I’ve lost in the semifinals the last two years and didn’t get a shot at it. This year, I’m going for it all.”
Bohren faces Thurman Christensen of Waukee in the title bout.
“Losing the last two years pushed me harder every single day,” Bohren said.
Hill, sixth place last season at 170 pounds, is on the cusp of becoming the only Quad-City wrestler this year to finish with an undefeated season. He's 29-0 following his third pin of the tournament.
Hill built a 10-3 lead before pinning Marshalltown’s Carson Williams in 3:58 to lock up his spot in the championship.
“To come into the tournament as a No. 1 seed, you feel like you’re on top of the world,” Hill said.
Hill said he changed about everything following last year's state finish. He lifted more. He practiced more. He studied the sport more.
Now, he’s reaping the rewards.
“From last year at this point, I didn’t think I’d be anywhere near where I am today,” Hill said, “but things happen for a reason.”
Hill will see a familiar face in the finals in Waverly-Shell Rock’s Luke Walker. Hill handed Walker his only loss of the season at the Midwest Shootout in Bettendorf in January.
“I expect a lot of clubs, heavy on my head,” Hill said. “I’ve got to keep to my offense and do what I can.
“I know he’s going to give it his all, but he knows I took it to him last time as well.”
Liddle is in the finals for a third consecutive winter.
The Iowa football recruit edged Waukee’s Ben Reiland 3-1 in his semifinal.
“It means the world to me to wrestle one last time in the finals at Wells Fargo,” Liddle said.
Liddle squares off with Ames’ Gabriel Greenlee in the championship match. Liddle beat him in the finals a year ago, but Greenlee got the best of Liddle at the Ed Winger Invitational last month, 3-1.
“I just need to move my feet,” Liddle said. “The last time we wrestled, I didn’t move my feet.
“I feel I’m in great shape and moved well (in the semifinals) when I needed to. It is time to turn it on (Saturday night).”
North Scott had four semifinalists in Trace Gephart (113), Peyton Westlin (145), Deven Strief (160) and AJ Petersen (182), but all four faced top-ranked wrestlers and lost.
Westlin had the closest tussle of the four, losing a 7-3 battle to Southeast Polk’s Joel Jesuroga. Petersen fell by major decision while Gephart was on the wrong end of a 23-8 technical fall and Strief was pinned.
Those four, along with Josh Connor (138) and Joey Petersen (195), will finish on the awards stand for the Lancers.
“We had only one in the semifinals last year, so as a team we really improved,” Westlin said.
Muscatine’s Tim Nimely was the other 3A metro semifinalist. After avenging his only regular-season loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Ivan Thomas, Nimely was pinned in the 170-pound semifinals by top-seeded Caleb Helgeson of Johnston.
Nimely and teammate Togeh Deseh can still finish as high as third place with two wins Saturday. It marks the first time in 11 years the Muskies have had multiple state place winners.
Davenport North's Cade Sheedy (195) and Davenport West's Travis Hodges (120) will each wrestle for seventh place Saturday.