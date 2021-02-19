Bulldog trio wrestles for state championships

Hill built a 10-3 lead before pinning Marshalltown’s Carson Williams in 3:58 to lock up his spot in the championship.

“To come into the tournament as a No. 1 seed, you feel like you’re on top of the world,” Hill said.

Hill said he changed about everything following last year's state finish. He lifted more. He practiced more. He studied the sport more.

Now, he’s reaping the rewards.

“From last year at this point, I didn’t think I’d be anywhere near where I am today,” Hill said, “but things happen for a reason.”

Hill will see a familiar face in the finals in Waverly-Shell Rock’s Luke Walker. Hill handed Walker his only loss of the season at the Midwest Shootout in Bettendorf in January.

“I expect a lot of clubs, heavy on my head,” Hill said. “I’ve got to keep to my offense and do what I can.

“I know he’s going to give it his all, but he knows I took it to him last time as well.”

Liddle is in the finals for a third consecutive winter.

The Iowa football recruit edged Waukee’s Ben Reiland 3-1 in his semifinal.