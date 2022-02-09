Bulldogs avenge loss to Lancers, qualify for state duals

When Cooper Agosta lost to Ryan Campbell in a dual meet last month, the match was deadlocked at three late in the second period before the Bettendorf High School sophomore was tossed to his back and pinned.

On the same mat, with the stakes much higher, Agosta earned some payback Wednesday night.

Waged in another down-to-the-wire tussle with Campbell, Agosta recorded a takedown in the closing seconds to capture a 6-4 victory and spark sixth-ranked Bettendorf past eighth-ranked North Scott 46-21 in a Class 3A regional dual final at Bettendorf High School.

“I wanted it more in the end,” Agosta said.

Bettendorf (16-5) won nine of the 13 contested matches and gave up bonus points in just one — a pin by David Borchers at 285 pounds.

It was in stark contrast to the dual last month when the Lancers recorded four pins and a major decision to upend the Bulldogs 40-31.

“For the most part, our game plan we talked about this whole week we stuck to through all 14 weights,” senior 195-pounder Bradley Hill said. “We did our job.”

The Bulldogs advance to the state duals tournament in Des Moines for the fourth consecutive season and the 14th time in program history.

After home dual losses to North Scott and Pleasant Valley during the season, Bettendorf was determined to not let another one slip through its fingers.

“It was big for our seniors not to go out with a loss,” Bettendorf coach Dan Knight said. “We wanted to be back at dual state. It is such a great atmosphere and our freshmen get a chance to get down there, warm up and wrestle before the (traditional tournament).

“That’s a huge benefit.”

North Scott clobbered Western Dubuque in the semifinal dual, 61-9, and led early in the final. Dylan Marti pulled off a five-point move in the third period for a 9-7 win at 160.

Seth Madden followed with a 9-2 decision at 170 to make it 12-6 Lancers.

Agosta helped turned the tide.

“I’ve made a lot of improvement this season,” he said. “At the beginning of the year, I was not trusting my shots and wasn’t as confident in myself. In the past couple of weeks, I’ve put it all together as I’ve gained more experience. I feel like I’ve grown a lot this year.”

The sophomore, who beat Campbell at the conference tournament recently, posted two takedowns in the third period to eke out the victory. The last one came on a single leg right before time expired.

“He’s got a motor and he’s got a big heart,” Knight said. “He gives you everything that he has, and he’s only going to get better.”

North Scott was required to report first at 195. AJ Petersen lost by pin to Hill in 4:23 and then Bettendorf’s Diego Cortes followed with a major decision over Nate Schneckloth at 220, 16-7.

In the teams' earlier dual, Bettendorf lost the flip and it allowed North Scott to bump Petersen up a weight and he recorded a pin to cancel out Hill’s fall at 195. This time, Bettendorf scored 10 points in those two weights.

“We have all kinds of confidence in Nate Schneckloth, but bottom line, that was a factor in the dual,” North Scott coach Drew Kelly said. “If you can move away from (Hill), it changes things like it did the last time.”

The Lancers had opportunities to get bonus points in a couple of bouts — a pair of seven-point wins from Madden and Trace Gephart (120) — and couldn’t seize the opportunity.

“We were close to putting a guy away and didn’t maximize bonus points where we could,” Kelly said, “but our guys wrestled hard and were right there.

“I think we’re a couple of the better dual teams in the state — top six or seven there — and we’re scrapping here. That’s how it shook out, but our guys came out ready to wrestle and competed.”

Bettendorf put away the dual with bonus-point wins from TJ Koester (106), Steele Diercks (113), Jayce Luna (126), Tycho Carmichael (132) and Jordan Roberts (138).

“This is a confidence boost, especially going into Saturday’s district tournament,” Hill said. “This will be big for a lot of guys who didn’t think they had a chance to move on.”

