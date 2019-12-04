Bulldogs believe state championship is within reach

"(A state title) is very possible," junior Kane Schmidt said. "With everybody's skill set and how much we want it, it is within reach. We're not just training for these (weekend) tournaments. We're training for the end goal to win a state title."

The Bulldogs have lacked talent or depth at several weights in the past few seasons, but there don't seem to be any glaring holes in this lineup from Bohren at 106 to Liddle at 285.

"We're solid in almost every single weight," Adamson said.

That should make the Bulldogs quite formidable in duals, too. Bettendorf was 24-4 and placed fifth at the state duals last season.

"I don't see a spot in our lineup where we won't have somebody compete," Evans said.

It has led to a more competitive environment in the practice room. Schmidt said workouts are much more grueling than a season ago.

"The intensity has definitely picked up from last year and the previous years I've been here," Evans said. "Everybody is ready to scrap and get better."

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Unlike most programs who hold practice after school, Bettendorf conducts workouts from 5:45-7:45 a.m. each day.