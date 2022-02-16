Bulldogs don't back off, finish fifth at state duals

DES MOINES — With the Iowa dual team state tournament contested a day before the traditional event, it is not unusual for teams to rest their individual qualifiers in the consolation rounds.

Bettendorf High School coach Dan Knight does not buy into that rationale.

After stumbling to third-ranked Waukee Northwest in the quarterfinals, 47-29, Bettendorf responded with wins over Indianola, 33-28, and Ankeny, 43-30, to place fifth in the Class 3A tournament Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

“We’re going to wrestle our best kids,” Knight said. “We brought 18 guys and 11 of them are done after today. Those matches are important, especially for those kids who are seniors.”

Knight said the only time he’s subbed out a starter is if the dual is in hand or if it is not winnable.

Some coaches have the belief they don’t want to risk injury with their qualifiers.

“You can get hurt warming up or even crossing the street,” Knight said. “You can get hurt in the practice room. Why did we work out five days hard before we came up here? We could have got hurt.

“I believe if it is meant to be, it is meant to be, and it is meant we come here and compete and that’s what we do.”

It allowed senior Diego Cortes a chance to leave with a lasting memory.

Cortes, wrestling with torn rib cartilage suffered in practice last month, recorded a pin in his final high school match at 220 pounds against Ankeny.

The Bulldogs didn’t need to send Cortes out since they had clinched the dual a match earlier with a fall from senior Bradley Hill.

“But I wanted the experience to be out there one more time,” Cortes said. “To go out like that, I won’t ever regret it.”

Cortes, a three-year starter in football, came back out for wrestling this year after not participating his junior season. He reports to Camp Pendleton in San Diego, Calif., as part of the Marines in August.

“I was really debating whether to play football or not in college,” Cortes said, “but what I can get out of football and wrestling is making friends, hard work and dedication. All that correlates to the Marines and I can serve my country.”

Besides getting acclimated to the surroundings, Hill said there is value in the consolation matches.

Hill, last year's 220-pound state champion, pinned fourth-ranked Walker Whalen to secure the Bulldogs’ win over Indianola.

“It is a big confidence thing,” Hill said. “Half of our team qualified (for the individual tournament) so you win more matches, the better you do and the better you’ll feel going into tomorrow.”

Freshman Steele Diercks (113) was winless in his first two matches Wednesday, but rebounded with a 6-2 victory over fifth-ranked JJ Maihan of Ankeny.

“I really needed it,” Diercks admitted. “Losing all three (today) would have crushed me. This got me back in the mood to wrestle and gives me some motivation.”

Waukee Northwest, with 12 individual state qualifiers, won eight of the 13 contested bouts against Bettendorf in the quarterfinals.

The Wolves have top-five ranked wrestlers at 220, 285, 113, 120 and 182. They combined for 29 points in the dual.

After Jayce Luna (126), Tycho Carmichael (132) and Dustin Bohren (145) recorded bonus points, Bettendorf was within 26-23. Waukee Northwest controlled the next four bouts to eliminate any suspense.

“There are not a whole lot of weak links in that team," Knight said. “We gave up some bonus points, but those were some really good kids we lost to there.”

It was the third time in four years Bettendorf (18-6) has lost the opening dual but rallied for two wins in the consolation.

In addition to Hill, sixth-seeded Bettendorf received wins from TJ Koester (106), Garrett Evans (120), Luna, Carmichael, Bohren, Ethan Forker (160) and DeAvione Parker (170) against Indianola.

“Everyone in the room really developed this year, physically and mentally,” Hill said. “It shows how far we’ve come.”

With three of Bettendorf’s seven individual qualifiers freshmen — Koester, Diercks and Carmichael — Knight said there is great value in Wednesday’s tournament.

“(The arena) is not filled like it will be, but it is still a different feel,” Knight remarked. “You get to warm up on the mats, get to wrestle, get to hear the whistle and the crowd. It is a huge benefit for the kids.

“Our freshmen wrestled AAU here, but it isn’t the same. This is the state tournament that counts, this is the one they’ve been waiting to compete in their whole lives.”

