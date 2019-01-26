BURLINGTON, Iowa — It has been four years since Bettendorf’s wrestling program has been at the summit of the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
In what turned out to be a down-to-the-wire tussle with North Scott, much like the teams’ dual meet in December, the Bulldogs prevailed.
Powered by four individual titles, including a pin from Will Jefferson in the 170-pound final, Bettendorf prevented North Scott’s quest for a conference tournament three-peat Saturday afternoon, 244.5-239.5, at Johannsen Gymnasium.
“It’s a good win for us,” Jefferson said. “It kind of shows we’re reloading.”
The Bulldogs managed to win without one of their key cogs. Aiden Evans, state ranked at 120 pounds, did not compete because of a knee injury. Coach Dan Knight hopes Evans can be ready for the district meet in a couple of weeks.
Bettendorf had others emerge.
Freshman Dustin Bohren (106), senior Voyen Adamson (160) and sophomore Griffin Liddle (285) each collected his first conference title. It was the second league championship for Jefferson.
“I’m happy for the kids,” Knight said. “They’ve worked extremely hard and been a really good group to work with. There is no drama. They come in, work and listen. It has been fun.”
This wasn’t decided until the very end.
North Scott countered with four champions — Josh Connor (113), Caleb McCabe (126), Collin Lewis (145) and Jake Matthaidess (152).
After Matthaidess' win, the 100th of his career, the Lancers went ahead. Adamson and Jefferson pushed the Bulldogs back in front with their victories.
North Scott had a chance to reclaim the lead, but dropped third-place matches at 170, 220 and 285.
“We lost some close matches in that last round,” North Scott coach Drew Kelly said. “Those are a lot of guys we’re going to see again at districts, so it gives us a pretty good idea of what we need to do and the adjustments we need to make.
“We knew this was going to be tight. (The MAC title) is a goal, but not the end goal. It is not the end of the world not winning it.”
Bettendorf has won the first two meetings with North Scott, a 35-34 dual meet and now MAC. A third encounter could take place on Feb. 6 in a regional dual final at Bettendorf with a trip to state duals on the line. And they’ll see each other Feb. 9 at the Class 3A district meet.
“It is nice chalkboard material,” said McCabe, who has won three MAC titles at 126. “We’re closing the gap every time. We’ve got to get after it in practice, and we have to have a better mindset. We need to get more bonus points and can’t give up as many bonus points.”
Davenport Assumption, which finished third in the tournament, had a conference-best five champions.
T.J. Fitzpatrick (120), Jacob Felderman (132), Kole Kreinbring (182), Julien Broderson (195) and Seth Adrian (220) claimed titles for the Knights.
Broderson, an Iowa State recruit, became a four-time MAC champion. He is 40-0 for the season and has won 99 consecutive matches.
“There has been a lot of really, really good wrestlers coming out of this conference and the Q-C in the past,” he said, “so it is definitely an honor to win it four times.”
Broderson pinned his way through the tournament as a junior and senior. He used a headlock to pin Clinton’s Ethan Barry in the final in 3 minutes, 18 seconds.
“I could tell he didn’t want to be wrestling upper body with me,” Broderson said. “I took advantage of that.”
Pleasant Valley’s Eli Loyd can join Broderson as a four-time MAC champion next year. Loyd picked up his third league crown with a second-period fall over North Scott’s Deven Strief in the 138-pound final.
Adamson, in particular, delivered for the Bulldogs. He was seeded second behind Burlington’s Preston Terry, but used a first-period takedown and a strong ride to upend him 5-1.
Terry has been one of Burlington’s top wrestlers in recent years but had wrestled only three matches this season coming into the tournament.
“First takedown was huge,” Adamson said. “I got that and just rode him tough like a dog. I just broke him down. I knew I had to ride him hard or keep him going on his feet the entire time.”
Adamson improved to 35-9 on the season.
“This is just another stepping stone toward districts and state,” he said. “We’ll see where it goes.”
Burlington’s Landon Wynn tried to throw Jefferson, but the Bettendorf senior kept his hips low and his head in Wynn’s chest. It turned into a headlock and pin for Jefferson.
“I was fortunate,” Jefferson said.
Nervous about the situation?
“A little bit,” he said, “but it was still fun.
“We knew every match today we had to go out and get as many bonus points as we could. It was good we could do that and finish on top.”