Bulldogs' Hill commits to Iowa wrestling program

Bradley Hill attended his first University of Iowa wrestling dual when he was 4 or 5 years old. He was immediately hooked on the surroundings.
“The atmosphere is amazing and wrestlers are like superstars there,” Hill said. “Wrestling for Iowa is like playing football for Alabama.”
Hill will get an opportunity to wrestle for the storied Hawkeye program.
The Bettendorf High School senior, coming off a state championship season, gave coach Tom Brands and Iowa a verbal commitment Friday afternoon.
“I’ve been a fan of Iowa since I was a little kid going up to meets,” Hill said. “This has always been a dream of mine.”
After placing sixth at state as a sophomore, Hill became just the seventh wrestler in Bettendorf history to compile a perfect season last winter. He was 31-0, including a 5-3 win over Waverly-Shell Rock’s Luke Walker in the Class 3A 220-pound final.
One win shy of 100 for his high school career, Hill went on to place second at the Junior folkstyle national championships and made the finals of the Cadet men’s freestyle world team trials. MatScouts ranks Hill 10th in the country at 220 and he’s considered a Top 200 prospect in the 2022 class.
Hill, currently around 215 pounds, projects at 197 in college.
“Of course the Iowa lineup is a bunch of studs,” Hill said. “I believe all 10 are ranked in the top 20 and a bunch of good guys at every weight. With hard work and dedication, I can fit right in there after the current guy (graduates).”
Hill developed a relationship with Iowa assistant coach Ryan Morningstar when Hill participated with Team Iowa at the junior national duals. Morningstar was in Hill’s corner a couple times at Fargo Nationals.
“We kept talking, I went on a couple visits and it leaves us here,” Hill said.
Hill took his first visit in late September during Iowa’s football game against Colorado State. He was among the list of high-level prospects on campus for an official visit during Iowa’s 23-20 victory over Penn State on Oct. 9.
A day after that game the Iowa coaching staff extended an offer.
Then hours before Bettendorf’s football team played Cedar Falls last Friday on senior night, Hill had a final conversation with his family about his decision and then called Brands to inform him.
“The whole family is really excited,” said Hill, who also considered Virginia Tech. “It was one of their dreams seeing me and pushing me to where I’d be now. It is kind of surreal I’m actually going to wrestle at Iowa.”
And he’ll have plenty of friends joining him.
Several of the wrestlers Hill has worked out with in the Sebolt Wrestling Academy have committed to the Hawkeyes. He’s at least the seventh commit for the 2022 class and three top-50 recruits are already on board in the 2023 class with Iowa City High’s Ben Kueter, Southeast Polk’s Nate Jesuroga and Waverly-Shell Rock’s Ryder Block.
Hill said it was around last summer when it came into focus he could compete at the Division I level.
“There is a lot of winning at a high level right now at Sebolt,” Hill said. “I was like I can actually do this, practicing with guys day in and day out who want to accomplish what I want to do.”
Hill started last season at 195 pounds before bumping up to 220 midway through the year. He might work his way back to 195 for his final high school season.
Regardless, there will be a target on his back.
“I don’t mind it at all,” he said. “It is kind of cool to have that, but it isn’t something I worry about. I just go out and do my thing.”