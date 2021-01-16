Bulldogs' Hill goes up a weight, garners signature win at home tournament

Of the defending state champion's 14 wins, over half of them have been by fall.

"I just wrestle and see how it plays out," Liddle said.

Hill finished sixth at state last year at 170 with 34 wins. While his body doesn't fill out like a typical wrestler at the second heaviest weight, it didn't matter.

He pinned his first two opponents on his path to facing Walker. After about 90 seconds of hand-fighting, Hill found an opening on the edge of the mat and took the Go-Hawks fifth-place finisher at state at 285 a season ago down for the 2-0 cushion.

Leading 3-0 to start the third, Hill notched the decisive takedown to go up 5-0. Even after Walker answered soon after to make it 5-3, Hill didn't let him in on another shot.

Next week, there's the potential for Hill to face Southeast Polk's Kalob Runyon, the No. 1 wrestler at 220. After that, the final decision will be made.

"It may end up being a good situation for him," Knight said.

Bohren dropped down to 126 and held off WSR's Carter Fecht 8-6 in the finals. After starting the year at 132, there is the possibility the junior stays at 126 the rest of the way.

That appears to be the thinking of his coach.