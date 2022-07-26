Bulldogs' Hill turns state finals defeat into national freestyle championship

Less than 24 hours after his setback in the state championship match last February, Bradley Hill was back to the grind. He went for a run and drilled in the wrestling room with a buddy.

For the past several months, the Bettendorf High School graduate and University of Iowa incoming freshman has been dealing with that defeat.

"I tried to use that to motivate me to accomplish bigger things than a state title," Hill said.

Mission accomplished.

Hill became just the second Bulldog wrestler to capture a junior national freestyle championship at Fargo last week.

One of four individual champions for Team Iowa, Hill beat future Hawkeye teammate Kolby Franklin 10-7 in the 220-pound final.

“Coming off a state loss, there is nothing you want to do more than just finish on top,” Hill said. “I had a bitter taste in my mouth after state and just wanted to get back to work.

“This really helped my confidence going into next year knowing what I can really accomplish.”

Hill was one of five freestyle All-Americans from the Quad-Cities.

Bettendorf incoming freshman Jake Knight, son of head coach Dan Knight, placed fourth at 106 pounds in the 16U division. Sophomore Tycho Carmichael was fifth at 145 pounds.

Three-time Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls state champion Ella Schmit, an Iowa signee, placed seventh at 132 pounds to become a three-time All-American.

Moline’s Kole Brower, off to wrestle at the University of Illinois, placed seventh at 138 pounds to become a two-time Fargo All-American.

Bettendorf had eight wrestlers compete at Fargo. Along with the four All-Americans, state champion T.J. Koester, Steele Diercks, Garrett Evans and Jayce Luna also participated.

“We talk about how important it is to wrestle outside of the season,” Dan Knight said. “The amount of matches they were able to get in the spring and summer, it is almost like a whole another season.”

The 5-2 loss to Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty in the Class 3A 195-pound final last winter wasn't the only motivation for Hill.

Hill lost in the bloodround at Fargo last year, which prevented him from becoming an All-American.

Dan Knight, who was part of the Team Iowa coaching staff, credited Hill for just going to Fargo. Most recent high school graduates already committed to a college elect not to attend.

“If he doesn’t go to Fargo this year, the mentality he goes into college is much different than what he’s doing now,” Knight said. “He should be going into college now with all the confidence in the world that he’s one of the best 220- or 197-pounders in the country coming out of high school.

“Mentally, it is going to prove to be very beneficial for him to do what he did.”

Hill joins Fredy Stroker as the only Bulldogs to ever win a national freestyle title at Fargo. One of the most coveted awards in high school wrestling is the stop sign, the eight-sided plaque given to each Fargo champion.

“That was awesome,” Hill said. “I wasn’t able to get a trophy from that tournament last year. It was awesome to prove to myself and everybody around me that I was able to accomplish that.”

Hill went 7-0 in the tournament. In the finals, the three-time state place winner surged to a 6-0 cushion. Franklin rallied within 6-4 before Hill scored another four-pointer to secure the match.

Hill and Franklin had wrestled a time or two in practice but never in competition. They’re likely to butt up against each other frequently in the practice room the next four to five years at Iowa.

“He’s a really good competitor and a really good wrestler,” Hill said. “Getting that big of a lead was a really big confidence thing for me. I could sit back a little bit, not go for any big, crazy moves that might end up in his favor.”

Hill said the turning point of his wrestling career was joining the Sebolt Wrestling Academy after his sophomore season.

“That did wonders for my confidence,” he said. “Not only going through the tough and grueling practices, but also knowing I’m in the same room with other national champions and two world team members.”

It was quite a week for Team Iowa.

With four champions and 13 total All-Americans, Iowa amassed 214 team points in the three-day competition to take first place. Pennsylvania and California were next with 116 and 115 points, respectively.

"The whole state was on fire," Hill said.

"It is a special group of kids for sure," coach Knight noted. "It was neat to be part of it."

Hill said that he took a couple of days to decompress after winning Fargo.

Now, he's back in the weight room and in the practice room drilling for the next phase of his wrestling career with the Hawkeyes.

"I've always believed in myself, but the first two years of high school I didn't think I'd get to where I am today," Hill said. "I have pretty high goals and pretty lofty expectations (for college).

"This just helps me realize I can legitimately accomplish those."