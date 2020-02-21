Bulldogs' Liddle earns another shot at a title

“He hasn’t had to do that anymore. He’s got confidence and he attacks.”

Liddle has had pins in all three of his matches this week. He needs one more victory to squelch last year's sour taste.

“I’ve got to let it fly,” he said. “I can’t go in there and make up a game plan. I didn’t wrestle last year. That wasn’t me. I have to go out and wrestle.”

It was semifinal heartbreak for the rest of the Quad-Cities metro wrestlers.

Pleasant Valley’s Eli Loyd saw his title defense come to a halt with a 3-1 loss to West Des Moines Valley’s Caleb Corbin in sudden victory at 152 pounds. Corbin was awarded a takedown in the final seconds of the one-minute overtime.

North Scott’s top-seeded Deven Strief had a 5-1 lead in the third period of his semifinal, but Iowa City West’s Grant Gambrall had three takedowns and posted two late back points for a 9-7 win.

Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren lost a 4-0 battle to top-ranked Ryder Block of Waverly-Shell Rock at 106. Block used a blast double leg twice in the first two periods.