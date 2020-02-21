Bulldogs' Liddle earns another shot at a title

DES MOINES — Griffin Liddle remembers the anguish he felt after last year’s setback in the state championship match.
“I always think about it,” he admitted. “It is a constant. I can’t ever get my mind off it.”
The Bettendorf heavyweight has an opportunity to write a different script and erase that agonizing memory Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Liddle pinned Marshalltown’s Jordan Anderson in 3 minutes, 31 seconds of his Class 3A semifinal Friday afternoon to secure a spot into the finals for a second time.
The Iowa football recruit takes a 21-0 record into the title bout against Ames’ Gabriel Greenlee (40-1).
“I’ve been training 14 years of my life for this,” Liddle said. “I’ve had ups and downs throughout the past three years of high school, but I just want it.”
Liddle dropped a 2-1 decision to Waverly-Shell Rock’s Andrew Snyder in last year’s finale.
That performance and what has been on display this season from Liddle has been vastly different.
“He’s always been super athletic and really quick on his feet, but he’s got offense this year,” Bettendorf coach Dan Knight said. "Some of his matches in the past against bigger guys came down to the flip.
“He hasn’t had to do that anymore. He’s got confidence and he attacks.”
Liddle has had pins in all three of his matches this week. He needs one more victory to squelch last year's sour taste.
“I’ve got to let it fly,” he said. “I can’t go in there and make up a game plan. I didn’t wrestle last year. That wasn’t me. I have to go out and wrestle.”
It was semifinal heartbreak for the rest of the Quad-Cities metro wrestlers.
Pleasant Valley’s Eli Loyd saw his title defense come to a halt with a 3-1 loss to West Des Moines Valley’s Caleb Corbin in sudden victory at 152 pounds. Corbin was awarded a takedown in the final seconds of the one-minute overtime.
North Scott’s top-seeded Deven Strief had a 5-1 lead in the third period of his semifinal, but Iowa City West’s Grant Gambrall had three takedowns and posted two late back points for a 9-7 win.
Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren lost a 4-0 battle to top-ranked Ryder Block of Waverly-Shell Rock at 106. Block used a blast double leg twice in the first two periods.
“You know the kid is good when you know what he has and he still can get it off,” Knight said. “We had to close space, but couldn’t get it done. (Block) is big, lanky and strong, a tough kid.”
Bohren’s teammate, Bradley Hill, dropped a 3-1 decision to Linn-Mar’s Ryan Plummer in the semifinals at 170. Waverly-Shell Rock’s Brayden Wolf recorded a technical fall triumph over Clinton’s Hunter Randall at 220.
At 195, Davenport West’s Tyreese Johnson, appearing in his first state tournament, fell 12-1 to Southeast Polk’s Gabe Christenson.
“That was the best kid I’ve wrestled in my life,” Johnson said. “By far.”
Christenson, an Iowa wrestling recruit, is ranked fifth in the country by InterMat and a defending state champion. Johnson hung close for a period before Christenson strung together a takedown and two back points in the second.
“You go in and try to push the pace, but it was a different ballgame,” Johnson said.
Johnson can finish as high as third place with two wins Saturday.
“There is still a level of determination,” he said. “I don’t want to lose again.”
North Scott’s Peyton Westlin (120) and Jake Matthaidess (160) can still finish as high as third place along with Muscatine’s Tim Nimely (170) and Bettendorf’s Kane Schmidt (195).
Bettendorf will leave with a metro-best five place winners. The Bulldogs are tied for sixth in the team race with 64 points.
North Scott is assured of four medalists in Strief, Westlin, Matthaidess and Zach Campbell (170).