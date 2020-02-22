Bulldogs' Liddle gets redemption, claims state title

DES MOINES — Griffin Liddle sat alone in the tunnel underneath Wells Fargo Arena crying after his state championship match last February.
The emotions were vastly different this year.
Sidelined for the first half of the season with a thumb injury, the top-ranked heavyweight in Class 3A collected his first state championship Saturday night with a 7-2 decision over Ames’ Gabriel Greenlee.
“It is just the best moment of my life,” Liddle said. “By far.”
Liddle lost a one-point decision in last year’s final to Waverly-Shell Rock's Andrew Snyder. That feeling of disappointment never left him the past 365 days.
“It was all I ever thought about,” he said. “Even before I came here (Saturday), I wasn’t even really thinking about my match. I was thinking about last year’s match and how much I hated losing, how much I hated sobbing in that corner.”
The stage might have been a bit overwhelming for Liddle last year. The Iowa football recruit thrived on it this time.
After a scoreless first period, Liddle racked up three takedowns over the next two periods, including one off Greenlee’s shot, to cap a 22-0 season. He is Bettendorf’s first state champion in the heavyweight division since Nate Shaw in 2012.
“Last year, he wrestled not to lose and just keep it close,” father and Bettendorf assistant coach Josh Liddle said. “This year, he went out to get what he wanted. That was the difference.”
There was some uncertainty if it would happen this season.
Liddle, who won 18 of his 22 matches by pin this season, suffered a thumb injury during the football season and was out until a dual against Pleasant Valley on Jan. 9.
“He was kind of questioning if he could do it physically,” Josh said. “We had a talk about it.
“He’s going to play football in college, but I told him you only get so many opportunities to wrestle. If you miss that, you’re going to regret it someday.”
When the match was over, Liddle let out an enormous scream, raised his arms and then hugged his father in the corner.
Redemption was complete.
“It is all a shock still,” Liddle said, “but I loved every moment of it.”