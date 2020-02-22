Bulldogs' Liddle gets redemption, claims state title

DES MOINES — Griffin Liddle sat alone in the tunnel underneath Wells Fargo Arena crying after his state championship match last February.

The emotions were vastly different this year.

Sidelined for the first half of the season with a thumb injury, the top-ranked heavyweight in Class 3A collected his first state championship Saturday night with a 7-2 decision over Ames’ Gabriel Greenlee.

“It is just the best moment of my life,” Liddle said. “By far.”

Liddle lost a one-point decision in last year’s final to Waverly-Shell Rock's Andrew Snyder. That feeling of disappointment never left him the past 365 days.

“It was all I ever thought about,” he said. “Even before I came here (Saturday), I wasn’t even really thinking about my match. I was thinking about last year’s match and how much I hated losing, how much I hated sobbing in that corner.”

The stage might have been a bit overwhelming for Liddle last year. The Iowa football recruit thrived on it this time.