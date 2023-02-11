For the first time in his lengthy career as the wrestling coach at Bettendorf High School, Dan Knight left a district meet totally happy.

No woulda. No coulda. No shoulda.

The Bulldogs dominated the Iowa Class 3A district they hosted Saturday, crowning nine champions and for the first time qualifying all 14 wrestlers for the state tournament.

“We’ve taken 13 a time or two, but it seems like there’s always one or two guys you go home saying to yourself, ‘Man, he was so close, if he could have done this or that.’ Not this time, every guy did his job,’’ Knight said. “It wasn’t a good day. It was a great day.’’

Zander Glazebrook made certain that was the case.

The 220-pounder scored a takedown with 24 seconds remaining in his third-place match to edge Burlington’s Julian Perez-Hall 4-3 and secure his spot in the 3A state tournament field.

Glazebrook was the only Bettendorf wrestler to end up in a third-place match, lasting 2 minutes, 39 seconds before becoming the 31st wrestler to be pinned in 35 matches this season by three-time unbeaten state champion Ben Kueter of Iowa City High.

“Zander wrestled well,’’ Knight said. “He needed a win in his third-place match for us to get everybody through and he stepped up and got it done.’’

The Bulldogs also picked up a win at 132 in a final that paired two competitors ranked in the top three in the state.

Bettendorf’s second-ranked Jayce Luna edged third-ranked Kael Kurtz, 3-2.

The pair traded escapes before Luna scored the only takedown of the match with 1:14 remaining and then fought off a late attempt at a single-leg by Kurtz to secure the victory.

“I know whenever I step on the mat with Kael it’s going to be a tough match and this wasn’t any different,’’ Luna said. “Against him, you’re looking for the right opportunity and I was able to find it.’’

The Bulldogs had their share of pins as well, recording five in their nine championship match victories while piling up 284.5 team points. Iowa City High and Fort Madison were a distant second and third, finishing with 164 and 159 points in the eight-team field.

Jake Knight began a string of falls by Bettendorf, dropping Ashton Sneath of Davenport North in 46 seconds in the final at 113.

The Bulldogs’ T.J. Koester followed with a pin in 3:39 at 120 and Bettendorf’s Lincoln Jipp at 138, Tycho Carmichael at 145 and Elijah Mendoza at 152 each claimed championship falls.

Mendoza, who pinned Aidan Pennock of Fort Madison in 1:23 in his title match, said Bettendorf set a tone with its quick work.

“We were ready to go. When you’ve got all of these guys in your corner pulling for you, it gets you ready to compete,’’ Mendoza said. “We’re here for each other.’’

Carmichael, who finished off his match against Nolan Riddle of Fort Madison in 2:43, said that sense of team isn’t just a competition-based commitment.

“We feed off of each other, the whole team,’’ Carmichael said. “It’s every day in the room, every day out of the room, in season, out of season, we’re together and I do think that helps us compete as a team. It’s helping us today and it’s going to help us next week at state.’’

Luna believes that as well.

“It makes a difference. We’re there for each other, everybody in that corner wants everybody to have success,’’ Luna said. “You can feel that when you compete.’’

Luna’s win over Kurtz was one of three decisions won by the Bulldogs

At 106, Jayden Luna opened a 4-2 lead after one period on his way to a 7-4 decision over Braxton Hutchinson of Burlington.

Jayden Roberts used takedowns in each period to claim an 8-3 win in the final at 160 over Ryan Ott of Iowa City High.

Bettendorf also picked up a title in a 126-pound weight class that included three of the state’s top-eight ranked wrestlers.

The Bulldogs’ second-ranked Cody Trevino moved to 41-1 with a pair of wins, including receiving a medical forfeit in the final against top-ranked Cole Seaton of Iowa City High.

Saturday’s competition was the first since late January for Seaton because of injury and he defeated eighth-ranked Logan Pennock of Fort Madison in the semifinals to advance to state.

Bettendorf’s Armon Williams at 170, who dropped a 6-5 final, Cooper Agosta at 182, Ronan Numkena at 195 and Aidan Lee at 285 all finished second in the championship bracket.

Lee earned a true second-place finish in his weight class, pinning Jeremiah Henderson of Davenport North in the wrestlebacks.

Henderson, who secured his state berth with a 5-1 decision over Cory Arnett of Fort Madison in a third-place match, will join Sneath in representing the Wildcats at the state tournament.

Davenport West qualified one wrestler for state, Tucker Avis at 138 with a third-place finish.