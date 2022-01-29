Bulldogs rebound emphatically to claim MAC tournament title

MUSCATINE — Less than 48 hours after losing a dual meet to its rival for the first time in 18 years, the Bettendorf High School wrestling team released some anger Saturday.
The Bulldogs overcame dual losses to North Scott and Pleasant Valley during the regular season to beat both teams and the rest of the Mississippi Athletic Conference at Muscatine High School.
Powered by six individual champions, one runner-up and four third-place finishes, Bettendorf accumulated 256.5 points to claim the league tournament title for the first time in three years.
“Obviously, Thursday night is not what we wanted to have happen at all,” senior Bradley Hill said. “It left a sour taste in our mouth, but we came back ready to work (Friday morning) and it showed today.”
Bettendorf coach Dan Knight said his team had a couple of heart-to-heart talks after Thursday’s 39-36 loss to PV and the following morning at practice.
The message was straightforward.
“Everybody wants to win, but you’ve got to hate to lose a little more than that other guy,” Knight said. “The harder you work, the more you build that hatred of losing.
“It is their season and they’ve got to decide what they want. You put in all this work and you go out there and not fight? We can scream and yell at the side, but they’ve got to do it.”
His team did it Saturday.
TJ Koester (106 pounds), Steele Diercks (113), Jayce Luna (126), Tycho Carmichael (132), Dustin Bohren (145) and Hill (195) won championships.
Koester and Bohren had pins in the final while Hill and Luna recorded a technical fall and major decision, respectively. Koester, Luna and Carmichael won head-to-head matches against the Spartans.
“Thursday was a hurtful night for us,” Carmichael said. “We lost some matches we shouldn’t have and they got the better of us. We had one day of work and then we had to capitalize.”
Hill, named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler, beat state-ranked A.J. Petersen of North Scott 20-5 in the final. The Iowa recruit had six takedowns and a pair of three-point near falls to end the match midway through the third period.
“I feel like I wrestled well the majority of the match,” Hill said. “I got a little sloppy towards the end, but all in all it was a really good day.”
Knight could find little fault with his team. Even some of his wrestlers who weren’t seeded very high scratched out third-place finishes.
“There was not one kid that under-performed,” Knight said. “Everybody contributed and really wrestled well."
“I just liked the way they rallied around each other and stayed together. I think we’re developing into a really, really good team.”
North Scott finished runner-up with 226 points. The Lancers had three champions in Trace Gephart (120), Peyton Westlin (152) and Seth Madden (170).
Madden prevailed in the most competitive championship match. He rode out PV’s Caden McDermott for 30 seconds in a tiebreaker to win 2-1.
“I felt very comfortable in that situation,” Madden said. “Coach (Drew) Kelly does a lot of short, live go rideout situations in the room. When it came down to that, I knew I had him. I felt like I was in the room again.”
The Lancers went 3-4 in championship matches.
“We’re still a little inconsistent in some spots,” Kelly said. “Some of our guys are lacking a little bit of confidence and then all of a sudden they find themselves in matches where they got an opportunity.
“Why wait until the second or third period to make that adjustment and believe in ourselves? Let’s step out there at the first whistle and do that.”
PV had a MAC-best eight finalists. The Spartans won three finals — Jack Miller (138), Rusty VanWetzinga (182) and Luke Vonderhaar (285).
Vonderhaar pinned North Scott’s David Borchers in the closing match. It has been a strange season for Vonderhaar who has split time with Aidan Kilstrom for the starting spot.
“Aidan and I have been competing our whole lives, so that is nothing new or out of the ordinary for us,” Vonderhaar said. “We had a couple wrestleoffs, one went to like five overtimes and I lost by a point.”
However, it appears Vonderhaar will fill the 285 spot for the rest of the year as Kilstrom is injured.
“I’m just trying to win for Killy,” he said.
Assumption, which had more than half of its starters out, had two champions in Allen Catour (160) and Aiden Morgan (220).
Catour pinned Central DeWitt’s Cael Grell in the final and Morgan stuck Muscatine’s Evan Franke. Catour has been wrestling with a face mask for the past couple of weeks after sustaining a bone fracture on his face in a dual meet against Bettendorf.
It has not slowed him down as he heads into sectionals unbeaten.
“The first time wearing it at practice, it was a little weird,” Catour said. “I’ve gotten used to it and don’t really realize it right now.