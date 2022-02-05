Bulldogs' Schmit commits to Iowa women's wrestling program

Ella Schmit has been attending University of Iowa wrestling meets ever since she can remember. Her family has had season tickets for years.

“I knew since I was little, that’s where I wanted to go,” she said.

So when the Hawkeyes announced last fall they were becoming the first Division I Power Five athletic program to add women’s wrestling and coach Clarissa Chun started recruiting Schmit last month, the decision was pretty simple for the Bettendorf High School senior.

Schmit committed to Iowa this weekend. She is the first in-state wrestler to commit to the Hawkeyes and joins junior world champion Kylie Welker as part of the program’s 2022 recruiting class.

“Growing up, I didn’t even think I would have the opportunity to be recruited by a women’s program because I didn't think there would be one,” Schmit said. “It has come a long ways.

“I didn’t see this as a possible goal for my first few childhood years of attending dual meets. Recently, it has become more of a reality, and now it is happening.”

Schmit was the second girl in Iowa to capture three state championships, an event hosted by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association. She won a pair of titles at 106 and then 125 this season where she went 16-0 with 13 pins.

Last year, Schmit qualified for the Iowa High School Athletic Association's boys state tournament and won a match by pin. She was one victory from placing.

The Cadet women's freestyle All-American in 2019 and a junior women's freestyle All-American in 2021, Schmit is ranked third in the country at 117 pounds by USA Wrestling in its high school girls rankings.

Schmit said North Central College in Naperville, Ill., was the other school she heavily considered.

But her allegiance to Iowa and the chance to be one of the leaders in building the foundation of the program was too much for Schmit to pass up.

"It is super exciting that I get to represent Iowa in this way," she said. "Hopefully, more Iowa girls are going to get to commit in the next few years."

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced two weeks ago it is sanctioning girls wrestling starting for the 2022-23 season.

Schmit took her official visit to the Iowa City campus on Jan. 28-29 while taking in the Iowa versus Penn State dual before a sold-out crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"It has been really cool getting to know coach Chun and the program she is putting together," Schmit said. "I'm excited to learn more about her and get to experience her coaching styles.

"So far, it has been a blast."

Ever since she started attending dual meets, Schmit was captivated by the atmosphere at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"The fans are crazy, everything is crazy and fire is shooting out everywhere," she said. "It is nice to have a good idea of what to expect for the next 4 to 6 years."

Schmit plans to wrestle in open tournaments this next year with the Hawkeye Wrestling Club before the Iowa women's program begins competition in 2023-24.

