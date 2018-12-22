After a run of dominance with names like Stroker, Ryan, Schwarm and Wagner, the Bettendorf wrestling program hit a lull by its standards the past couple of seasons.
The Bulldogs did not completely fall off the radar, but they weren’t in the mix for state dual team or traditional titles.
If the start of this season is any indication, Bettendorf is on its way back up.
Dan Knight’s team finished its pre-holiday schedule Saturday with five wins at the Muddy Water Duals, the only program in the 12-team bi-state event at Augustana College to go undefeated.
“We have a lot more ambition to become a team like we once were when (Fredy) Stroker and (Logan) Ryan were here,” sophomore 285-pounder Griffin Liddle said. “We’re building up to that. We’re still young, but our end goal is to work up to a state championship. We’re probably a few years from that.”
Still, for a team that didn’t sniff the top 10 the past couple of seasons, Bettendorf is ranked seventh in Class 3A, owns a 13-1 dual mark and has wins over North Scott, Moline and Geneseo.
“That’s always a confidence builder when you can hold down your area and have guys wrestle well,” Bettendorf 120-pounder Aiden Evans said. “It gets us ready for the next thing to come.”
Despite the Bulldogs’ success, it was not enough to carry the Iowa side.
Powered by four wins apiece from Moline and Sterling, Illinois retained the traveling trophy in the event sponsored by Rock Valley. Illinois finished with a 17-13 advantage in duals and outscored Iowa 1,244-964 in team points.
“There is still a huge debate about Illinois or Iowa and which state is better,” Moline’s Jayden Terronez said. “Which state produces college guys? It is cool for Illinois to be known as the side to have better teams in the Quad-Cities.”
Bettendorf was the best of the field at the Carver Center on Saturday.
The Bulldogs clobbered Alleman (65-9), Rock Island (57-17), Sterling (54-18) and Geneseo (45-12) before a showdown with Moline, which went 5-0 at last year’s inaugural event.
Thanks to four straight wins from Voyen Adamson (160), Will Jefferson (170), Alex Blizzard (182) and Kane Schmidt (195), Bettendorf turned a 16-9 deficit into a 30-16 advantage.
“I’m not making excuses, but we didn’t match up well with Bettendorf,” Terronez said. “We’ve got a few holes in our lineup, and they were the better team today.”
Liddle, named the most outstanding wrestler on the Iowa side, virtually sealed the dual with a pin over Cobie Underwood in the second period.
Just a round earlier, Liddle outlasted Geneseo’s Billy Blaser, fourth at the state tournament last year in Illinois Class 2A, in an ultimate tiebreaker.
“What impressed me is when he decides to commit, that’s what he can do,” Knight said. “He’s got the wind to commit multiple times, and he’s a powerful kid when he goes.”
Liddle, a Division I football recruit, started the season ranked No. 1 at his weight. He endured a couple of setbacks but has responded in the past couple of weeks.
“This was a stepping stone to my end goal today,” Liddle said.
Bettendorf had 10 wrestlers compile at least four wins in the tournament. Rylan Hughbanks (138), Adamson, Jefferson and Blizzard joined Liddle and Evans with 5-0 marks.
Besides another year of experience, Knight said his team has improved technically.
“We’re picking things up quicker,” he said. “We’re doing some different things that we haven’t done before, and they’re buying into that.
“There were some instances today where we could have relaxed, rode a guy out and been cautious, but the guys were looking for the pin and getting guys tired. It was fun to see.”
Even with the traveling trophy remaining in his state’s possession, Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger was not thrilled afterward.
“It is nice to keep that trophy, but it still doesn’t feel great not going 5-0 on the day,” Ruettiger said. “It is awesome collectively we did well as a state, but I’m going to be a little selfish on that part. It is a little disappointing going 4-1.”
Ruettiger had no complaints with his team’s fight. He said the Maroons will need to shore some things up over the holiday break before wrestling in the DeKalb tournament.
“I’d rather have a loss Dec. 22 than in February,” the Moline coach said. “We wrestled some tough competition here today, and that’s what you want to do. Good teams prepare you for February.”