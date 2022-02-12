Bulldogs, Spartans finish 1-2, advance 12

IOWA CITY — While Bettendorf worked quickly as it crowned five Iowa Class 3A district wrestling champions Saturday, the third of Pleasant Valley’s three champs savored every second of his title-winning match.

Four Bulldogs used pins to advance to the state tournament as district champs while the Spartans’ Luke Vonderhaar used a takedown with three seconds remaining to earn a 4-3 decision at 285 pounds and his spot on top of the podium as a district champ.

"I knew time was running out. I had to make something happen, had to get a takedown for myself and my team," Vonderhaar said. "As a senior who started the year on the JV, this feels pretty good."

Vonderhaar wasn’t along.

He is among 12 Quad-City area wrestlers who earned state berths with top-two finishes at a district hosted by Iowa City High and won by Bettendorf, which outscored runner-up Pleasant Valley by 44.5 points to top the eight-team field.

The Bulldogs advanced seven wrestlers and the Spartans qualified five for the Iowa state tournament, which begins Thursday in Des Moines.

Four Bettendorf wrestlers — T.J. Koester at 103, Steele Diercks at 113, Tycho Carmichael at 132 and Dustin Bohren at 145 — advanced with pins in their championship matches while Bradley Hill at 195 advanced with a medical forfeit.

Bohren, who joined Hill in winning state title a year ago, recorded his title-match fall over Iowa City High’s Ryan Ott in 1 minute, 51 seconds.

"It feels good to come out and get a couple of good matches in to get ready for next week," Bohren said. "It’s been a little different this year at 145. At 126, it was more about quickness. Now, strength is the difference and it’s good to see the work I’ve put in there pay off."

While Bohren and Hill — who needed only 41 seconds to pin Ethan Armstrong of Iowa City Liberty in his only match of the day — will finish their senior seasons at state, the experience will be new for Bettendorf’s three other district champs.

Koester, Diercks and Carmichael are all freshmen, and none needed more than half the match to finish things off.

At 103, Koester pinned Ashton Grace of Ottumwa in :20, Diercks followed with a pin of Jasmine Luedtke of Ottumwa in 1:16 and Carmichael dropped Nolan Riddle of Fort Madison in 2:22.

"Things felt really good," Diercks said. "I feel like I wrestled two good matches that will help get me ready for state."

Carmichael believes he benefited from the same experience.

"I’m learning with every match, and tournaments like this, they make you better," Carmichael said. "It’s an adjustment to wrestling in high school but this helps get me ready for next week."

In addition to Vonderhaar’s win over Julius Harris of Burlington, Pleasant Valley’s Jack Miller at 138 and Caden McDermott at 170, won district titles with wins over Bettendorf wrestlers.

Miller pinned Jorden Roberts in 3:07 and McDermott used a third-period escape and takedown to claim a 5-3 decision over DeAvione Parker.

"All of the conditioning work I’ve put in, that was big for me," McDermott said. "The third period, it paid off for me. Their guy, he was prepared and I just had to keep going."

Miller, a district runner-up a year ago, said off-season work allowed him to reach the top of the podium.

"This is what I worked all summer for and it is good see it pay off," Miller said. "I got to state last year but went 0-2. That’s the next step, to win some matches at state and see what can happen."

In addition to its district champions, two Bettendorf wrestlers won second-place wrestlebacks to advance.

Jayce Luna bounced back from a 4-3 loss determined in a tiebreaker in the final at 126 to beat PV’s Duncan Harn by a 16-3 major decision at 126 and Elijah Mendoza advanced with a 7-1 decision over Gavin Wiseman at 152.

The Spartans qualified two additional wrestlers beyond their champions as well.

Rusty VanWetzinga reached state as the runner-up at 182 while Holden Willett needed two wins to earn the second spot at 132, using a reversal with :39 left to claim a 2-0 win over Riddle in his wrestleback final.

