Logan Adamson and Damian Petersen were overwhelmed against North Scott on Thursday night. They were put on their back multiple times and never were in position to win the match.
But as the sophomores walked off the mat, they received plenty of high-fives and hugs from their teammates.
Adamson and Petersen avoided getting pinned in the final two bouts as Bettendorf squeaked out a 35-34 dual win over Mississippi Athletic Conference preseason favorite North Scott at Bettendorf High School.
“It was really gutsy by them,” Bettendorf 285-pounder Griffin Liddle said of his classmates. “I respect the crap out of them for that. If they would have gotten pinned, we lose and it would have been a letdown.
“They fought, and I’m really proud of them.”
There was little separation between the two programs. They split the 14 bouts. They each recorded 17 takedowns.
The difference was Bettendorf having a 4-3 edge in pins.
“We’ve taken it on the chin to North Scott the last two or three years," Bettendorf coach Dan Knight said. "That’s a good team with good kids, well-coached, disciplined and in shape.
"So that's a real nice win for us and tells our kids where we're at right now."
Bettendorf (6-1) controlled the first half of the dual, winning six matches and collecting falls from Alex Blizzard (182), Kane Schmidt (195), Liddle (285) and Dustin Bohren (106) to build a 31-6 lead.
North Scott (3-1) fought back in the lower weights with wins from Josh Connor (113), Caleb McCabe (126), Trenton Doty (132) and Deven Strief (138) to pull within 35-25.
Even down 10, the Lancers were in a favorable spot with state qualifiers Collin Lewis and Jake Matthaidess in the last two bouts.
Lewis locked up a cradle on Adamson twice. Still, Adamson fought it off as Lewis posted an 11-2 major decision.
“He’s really good, and I had to fight my butt off,” Adamson said. “I had to do it for the team. When it comes down to that, it is all about the team points. I just tried to fight my hardest.”
North Scott coach Drew Kelly felt Lewis might have pressed a bit in trying to secure the fall.
“I’m always out there looking for a fall,” Lewis said. “It was a big bummer how I couldn’t get that. I’m not OK with that win. We needed a pin, and I couldn’t get it.
“He had good defense and I couldn’t lock (the cradle up) my usual way. It was frustrating.”
Still, North Scott could have sent the match to a tiebreaker with a pin at 152. Matthaidess posted four takedowns and had Petersen on his back three times, including once for more than 35 seconds.
He had to settle for a 20-4 technical fall, leaving North Scott one point short.
“It was close,” Kelly said when asked if he felt Matthaidess ever had the pin.
Bettendorf did just enough.
“That’s what I love about dual meets,” Knight said. “We had a lot of little kids here, and they’re like, ‘Why are we so happy? He just got beat.’
“Damian fought off his back three or four times. He could have cashed it in at any time. In an individual tournament, you try and win. A dual meet is a different kind of strategy, so it was neat to see those kids come through and help the team out.”
It was a dual that could carry significant weight when it comes to regional dual team pairings in February.
“Our guys were aggressive,” Kelly said. “It was a couple solid teams. They’re not going anywhere and neither are we. We don’t have many good, tight duals anymore where the crowd is into it so that was good.
“It might not be the end of our duals with those guys this year.”
Both teams clobbered Davenport Central in the conference triangular. Bettendorf won 76-0 and North Scott registered a 78-3 victory.