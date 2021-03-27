 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bulldogs' wrestler is King of the Hill
0 comments
topical
PREP WRESTLING | ALL-METRO TEAM

Bulldogs' wrestler is King of the Hill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
022421-qc-spt-iowa pacesetter-01.JPG

Bettendorf's Bradley Hill is the Quad-Cities metro wrestler of the year after finishing off a 31-0 season and an Iowa Class 3A state championship at 220 pounds.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER

Bradley Hill was in a league of his own this season.

When it comes to wrestling in the Iowa Quad-Cities this past winter, the Bettendorf junior was the only individual to go unblemished throughout the season and come home from the state tournament with a gold medal.

Because of that, Hill is the captain of this year's All-Metro wrestling team.

After finishing sixth at state as a sophomore, Hill was 31-0 this year and claimed the Class 3A state title at 220 pounds. He is just the seventh wrestler in Bettendorf's storied program to go unbeaten for an entire season.

Hills is ranked among the top 25 in the country at his weight class.

"The blood, sweat and tears I’ve put into this my whole life and to finally achieve something I’ve been working toward feels amazing," Hill said last month.

Bettendorf state champions Dustin Bohren and Griffin Liddle join Hill on the metro's top team, which consists of 16 wrestlers from eight metro programs.

North Scott leads the way with five first-team selections, all state place winners, in Trace Gephart, Josh Connor, Peyton Westlin, Deven Strief and AJ Petersen.

Westlin, Strief and Liddle are repeat first-team selections.

With Illinois deciding not to conduct a wrestling season this winter, nobody from those metro programs were considered for the teams.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: What else does John Nogowski have to do to break camp with the Cardinals?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 20 years, the last eight at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News