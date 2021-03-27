Bulldogs' wrestler is King of the Hill

Bradley Hill was in a league of his own this season.

When it comes to wrestling in the Iowa Quad-Cities this past winter, the Bettendorf junior was the only individual to go unblemished throughout the season and come home from the state tournament with a gold medal.

Because of that, Hill is the captain of this year's All-Metro wrestling team.

After finishing sixth at state as a sophomore, Hill was 31-0 this year and claimed the Class 3A state title at 220 pounds. He is just the seventh wrestler in Bettendorf's storied program to go unbeaten for an entire season.

Hills is ranked among the top 25 in the country at his weight class.

"The blood, sweat and tears I’ve put into this my whole life and to finally achieve something I’ve been working toward feels amazing," Hill said last month.

Bettendorf state champions Dustin Bohren and Griffin Liddle join Hill on the metro's top team, which consists of 16 wrestlers from eight metro programs.

North Scott leads the way with five first-team selections, all state place winners, in Trace Gephart, Josh Connor, Peyton Westlin, Deven Strief and AJ Petersen.