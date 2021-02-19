Bussa, Zeimet suffer semifinal heartbreak

DES MOINES — Jaxon Bussa had never qualified for the state wrestling tournament until his senior season.

The Camanche 106-pounder was one break away from vying for a Class 2A state championship.

Bussa was eventually pinned in 7 minutes, 13 seconds of his semifinal match to Williamsburg’s Gavin Jensen on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

“It was a great match,” Bussa said. “The intensity was real. The kid came out and fought, I fought. It just happened to not go my way.”

Deadlocked at 4, Bussa felt he should have been awarded back points before the third-period ended.

“Hundred percent, I should have had the two, and I honestly might have had two back points as well,” Bussa said. “I can’t go back in time and change it.”

Jensen finished the match with a pin after starting the 30-second tiebreaker in the down position.

“I had a bad mat return and he got on top of me,” said Bussa, who reached the semifinals with an injury win over Davenport Assumption’s Derrick Bass in the quarterfinals.

Bussa (37-4) has an opportunity to finish as high as third place today.