Bussa, Zeimet suffer semifinal heartbreak

DES MOINES — Jaxon Bussa had never qualified for the state wrestling tournament until his senior season.
The Camanche 106-pounder was one break away from vying for a Class 2A state championship.
Bussa was eventually pinned in 7 minutes, 13 seconds of his semifinal match to Williamsburg’s Gavin Jensen on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
“It was a great match,” Bussa said. “The intensity was real. The kid came out and fought, I fought. It just happened to not go my way.”
Deadlocked at 4, Bussa felt he should have been awarded back points before the third-period ended.
“Hundred percent, I should have had the two, and I honestly might have had two back points as well,” Bussa said. “I can’t go back in time and change it.”
Jensen finished the match with a pin after starting the 30-second tiebreaker in the down position.
“I had a bad mat return and he got on top of me,” said Bussa, who reached the semifinals with an injury win over Davenport Assumption’s Derrick Bass in the quarterfinals.
Bussa (37-4) has an opportunity to finish as high as third place today.
“I’m going to come out aggressive and hopefully end up third,” Bussa said. “This has been an amazing experience.”
Bussa’s teammate, Eric Kinkaid, also will try and get third with two wins Saturday. Kinkaid fell in the 145-pound semifinals to Osage’s Nick Fox 7-3. It was the second time this season Fox had beaten Kinkaid (39-4).
Central DeWitt’s Keaton Zeimet suffered semifinal heartbreak for the third straight February.
After recording a pin in his quarterfinal round over Bondurant-Farrar’s Rylie Anderson, Zeimet dropped a 4-2 decision to top-ranked McKinley Robbins of Greene County.
The match was knotted at 2 in the third period, but Robbins recorded the winning takedown with about a minute left.
“(Robbins) did a good job on top, kind of slowing us down and taking a little bit of steam out of us,” Sabers coach Matt Ohnemus said. “That probably made a difference come that final period.”
Zeimet, with more than 160 career wins, has a chance to finish third for a third straight year with two wins Saturday. He'll be a four-time state medalist.
“He just deserves to be (in that final),” Ohnemus said. “He’s the hardest working kid I’ve ever been around in my entire life. He does everything right, and I really thought this was the year we’d break through.
“It didn’t happen, but it certainly doesn’t diminish anything he’s done for our program.”
Assumption had a disastrous day after a perfect Thursday.
The Knights went 1-4 in quarterfinal matches and the lone semifinalist, Allen Catour, fell to Solon’s Hayden Taylor at 160 pounds by major decision, 20-6.
Coach Jon Terronez’s team will have two medalists in Catour and Michael Macias (138), who will wrestle for seventh place.
Bass had to medical forfeit his consolation match because of an injured shoulder while TJ Fitzpatrick (126) and Aiden Morgan (195) lost in the quarterfinals and then the blood round.
West Liberty’s Kobe Simon reached the championship round for the second consecutive season. The senior generated 20 points in a technical fall win in the quarters and followed with an 8-5 triumph in the semifinals.
“I always come in here to the state tournament and wrestle my best,” Simon said. “I want to put up as many points as possible. That’s what I’m doing and I’m happy about it.”
Simon (36-3) wrestles Dylan Winkel of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in the championship match.
“It is unbelievable,” Simon said. “This feeling is amazing. Last year I learned from it and I’m coming back even stronger this year.
“This sport is all about heart and mental toughness. I want it just as bad as any of these guys.”