Camanche's Kinkaid captures long awaited state championship

DES MOINES — Eric Kinkaid had his crowning achievement Saturday night.

After multiple close calls at the state tournament the past three seasons and an injury that derailed more than half of his senior year, the Camanche High School senior reached the pinnacle before a packed house at Wells Fargo Arena.

Fueled by a pair of takedowns in the second period, Kinkaid became the school’s first state champion in 35 years with a 5-2 victory over top-ranked Cooper Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg in the Class 2A 145-pound final.

“This is what I’ve been working for as long as I can remember,” Kinkaid said. “When I wake up, this is what I think about. When I go to bed, this is what I think about.

“I can’t put into words how much it means to me. It is truly amazing that it actually happened.”

His first time in a state final, Kinkaid was not overwhelmed by the atmosphere. He thrived on it.

Scoreless after the opening period, Kinkaid started down in the second period and escaped. He recorded a takedown shortly after to build a 3-0 lead.

Once Sanders wiggled out midway through the period, Kinkaid attacked Sanders' legs again and added another takedown.

Sanders, a former state champion in Utah, lost twice in 42 matches this season. Both came to Kinkaid, who pinned him in the district final at Maquoketa.

Kinkaid is the first four-time state place winner in Camanche history. He joins his head coach, Brent Carstensen (1987), Bob Kampie (1971), Joe Carstensen (1966) and Roy Seymour (1965) as the other state champions for the Storm.

“The good part about it is I give those upcoming guys a new name to look at with the No. 1 next to it, somebody who is not 50-some years old like coach is,” Kinkaid said.

Kinkaid was fourth place as a freshman, seventh as a sophomore and third a year ago. He finished his career with 138 wins versus 18 losses.

“We were oh for the last three or four finalists,” Carstensen said. “The odds were in our favor, and we had the right kid to win at the same time.

“I hope it sends a message to the junior program and hope it sends a message to all the other wrestlers that have seen what he’s done and the work he’s put into it.”

This year was especially challenging.

Kinkaid broke his fibula in the second round of the football playoffs against Waukon. His wrestling season, at that point, was in peril.

“Other than sleeping and school work, which he’s a 4.0 student, every moment was focused toward that ankle and getting on the mat,” Carstensen said.

He returned in mid-January and never lost a contested match in 16 tries. In four state tournament bouts, he posted a 16-0 technical fall, a third-period pin, a 12-6 decision and then Saturday’s 5-2 triumph — his closest match of the season.

Kinkaid called the moment getting his arm raised the greatest moment of his lifetime.

“Nothing else is even close,” he said. “I love football and doing other sports, but that atmosphere of 15,000-plus people watching you win a state title, that’s unparalleled,” he said.

Kinkaid planned to celebrate with family and friends late Saturday night.

“Eat a bunch of food I haven’t been able to eat in a while,” he said. “My mom’s chicken parmesan, she better be remembering that and hopefully I'll see that soon. I think I earned it.”

He sure did.

