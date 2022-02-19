Catour, Morgan rebound to place third at state tournament

DES MOINES — Allen Catour and Aiden Morgan spent all season and their entire high school wrestling careers chasing one goal — a state championship.

When that dream was dashed for the Davenport Assumption High School seniors in Friday afternoon’s state semifinals, it led to heartache and tears.

“To have that opportunity taken away from you, it is rough,” Catour said. “You got to take that time to mourn, kind of slowly come to accept the fact and then focus on what’s the next best thing I can do.”

They returned to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday morning and each won a pair of matches to finish third place in Class 2A.

Catour majored Red Oak’s Dawson Bond in the consolation final, 15-3, at 160 pounds. Morgan edged Webster City’s Jaxon Cherry 2-1 in the third-place match at 220.

“Still a little sour (feeling),” Morgan admitted. “Our head coach Sonny Alvarez placed third twice, so he had that same exact feeling of being right there and falling short. He said the best thing to do is come back and get third and take that pain away a little bit.”

Catour finished his career as a three-time state place winner. He was fifth at the Illinois state tournament as a sophomore for Orion High School and has two bronze medals for Assumption.

“To finish with a dominant win like that, it really shows the person I am and the ability to come back from adversity and a loss like that,” he said.

Catour plans to wrestle in college, but he hasn’t made a decision yet. He is expected to take some visits in the coming weeks.

“I want to go to college and work for a national title now,” he said. “Just because I didn’t achieve my goal in high school doesn’t mean it is over. You need to find the next best thing and that’s college.”

Morgan is undecided if he will wrestle in college. He has contemplated playing football, wrestling or possibly doing both. He finished as a four-time state qualifier — once in Illinois at Rock Island and three times in Iowa at Assumption.

This was his first trip to the podium.

“Obviously, I want to be at the top, but being close to the top isn’t too bad either,” Morgan said.

Lancers have four medalists: North Scott brought 11 wrestlers to the state tournament. The Lancers went home with four medalists.

Junior AJ Petersen split his two matches Saturday to place fourth in 3A at 195 pounds, his second state medal. Senior 152-pounder Peyton Westlin, a three-time place winner, took fifth as did 120-pound senior Trace Gephart. Junior Seth Madden was seventh at 170.

“This group of seniors have been extremely solid for us and kept raising the bar for our program,” Lancers coach Drew Kelly said. “I know we didn’t accomplish everything we wanted and some of our guys fell short, which is tough to see, but I like how they competed. I’m proud of them.”

Of North Scott’s 11 qualifiers, seven are back next season.

“Nothing changes for us as far as expectations go,” Kelly said. “I like where our team is, like where our group is and we have a lot of good guys in the program.”

Comets put four on the podium: West Liberty junior 106-pounder Colin Cassady posted a 9-6 win over Davis County’s Emmitt Newton to place third in 2A and punctuate a 44-win season.

It was quite a feat given Cassady hadn’t qualified for the state tournament in his first two seasons.

“Third place is nothing to be ashamed of,” he said. “I didn’t get my goal of first place, but that will make me work harder this offseason and fuel the fire for next year to get that title.”

Drake Collins (170) placed fifth while Jahsiah Galvan — in his first year of high school wrestling — was seventh at 195 and Joshua Zeman took eighth at 145.

“We were a lot better than a lot of people thought,” Cassady said. “We didn’t think we’d have five qualifying and four placing. It was a great year for West Liberty.”

Other tidbits: In addition to its two finalists, Bettendorf had four other place winners — Tycho Carmichael (fourth, 132), Dustin Bohren (fifth, 145), Jayce Luna (seventh, 126) and Steele Diercks (eighth, 113). The Bulldogs were fifth in the team race going into Saturday night’s finals. … Assumption’s Derrick Bass was sixth at 126 in 2A and Pleasant Valley’s Luke Vonderhaar took sixth in 3A at 285. … Wilton’s Brody Brisker won his final match to place fifth at 113 in 1A.

