Comets' Esmoil reaches top of the podium

Esmoil and Gaukel came in ranked Nos. 1 and 2 at the weight class.

There was no score after two periods, including a second-period ride out from Esmoil.

In the closing two minutes, Esmoil was let up for an escape. Gaukel recorded a takedown on the edge of the mat to snatch the lead, but a locked hands call on Gaukel tied it and an escape gave Esmoil the go-ahead point.

Esmoil’s defense made it stand the last 51 seconds.

“I won, but I was still very defensive,” he admitted. “I knew he was good on his feet. He let me up and I decided to defend. I should have hit more shots.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

“It is pretty crazy. I can’t describe it right now.”

Teammate Kobe Simon could not duplicate it.

Woodward-Granger's Cody Fisher, ranked among the nation's top 20 at his weight class and an Iowa State recruit, handed Simon his first defeat of the season in the 220-pound championship, 6-0.

Fisher, with 196 career wins, compiled a takedown in each of the third periods.

It was Fisher's second consecutive title and fourth straight finals appearance. Simon, a junior, placed in the top four for the second year in a row.