Comets' Esmoil reaches top of the podium

DES MOINES — Will Esmoil talked in post-match interviews throughout the state wrestling tournament about opening up and being more offensive.
It was his defense that netted him the greatest accomplishment of his life Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
The West Liberty senior fought off several attacks from Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Jack Gaukel, including one in the final 10 seconds, to claim a 3-2 victory in the Class 2A 152-pound championship.
“I had to scramble, get my legs back and defend it,” Esmoil said. “Coach is like hands defense, keep my hands down and I did that."
It punctuated a 42-0 season for Esmoil.
After a third-place finish as a freshman, a moment early in his junior year where he considered quitting the sport and a one-point loss in last year’s state final, Esmoil stood on top of the podium in his final night donning a West Liberty singlet.
"I'm glad my coaches and family talked me back into it," Esmoil said.
He joins his brother, Bryce, as two of the school’s nine state champions.
“Our names are going to be remembered for wrestling at West Liberty,” said Esmoil, also an all-state football player who is uncertain what school or sport he’ll play in college. “It feels good.”
Esmoil and Gaukel came in ranked Nos. 1 and 2 at the weight class.
There was no score after two periods, including a second-period ride out from Esmoil.
In the closing two minutes, Esmoil was let up for an escape. Gaukel recorded a takedown on the edge of the mat to snatch the lead, but a locked hands call on Gaukel tied it and an escape gave Esmoil the go-ahead point.
Esmoil’s defense made it stand the last 51 seconds.
“I won, but I was still very defensive,” he admitted. “I knew he was good on his feet. He let me up and I decided to defend. I should have hit more shots.
“It is pretty crazy. I can’t describe it right now.”
Teammate Kobe Simon could not duplicate it.
Woodward-Granger's Cody Fisher, ranked among the nation's top 20 at his weight class and an Iowa State recruit, handed Simon his first defeat of the season in the 220-pound championship, 6-0.
Fisher, with 196 career wins, compiled a takedown in each of the third periods.
It was Fisher's second consecutive title and fourth straight finals appearance. Simon, a junior, placed in the top four for the second year in a row.
Maquoketa's Taven Rich saw his quest for gold fall short, too.
ADM's Kaden Sutton, an Iowa State football recruit, tallied a four-point move with just more than a minute left in the match to beat Rich 4-2 in the 2A 285-pound finale.
Rich lost for only the second time this season in 43 matches.
Midland’s Damon Huston, vying to become the school’s first state champion since 1978, dropped a 5-0 decision to Lisbon freshman Brandon Paez in the 1A 120-pound final.
Huston closed the season 49-4, with three of those defeats at the hands of Paez in the last three weekends at sectionals, districts and state.
It was Huston's second state medal, improving upon his third-place finish last year as a sophomore. Paez had a takedown in each of the first two periods to grab control of the match.
North Cedar senior Tyler Thurston stumbled 4-3 in the 220-pound final to Ogden's Blake Haub.
Thurston tied the match with a reversal in the final minute of the third period, but Haub escaped with 26 seconds left for the winning point.
Thurston, who bumped up a weight class late in the season, closed the season 40-7.