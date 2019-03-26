The Robert E. Deluhery Award is one of the most prestigious honors a Davenport Assumption senior wrestler can receive.
When Stainslaw Maliszewski started the award in memory of his former classmate and teammate 35 years ago, he donated a store-bought trophy to the school to recognize the recipient each season.
Maliszewski felt it was time for an upgrade.
So his wife, Julia Jitkoff, a talented artist, created a bronze sculpture of Assumption’s first state wrestling champion and Hall of Fame coach Pete Bush. The pose is taken from a photograph after Bush won a national championship at Iowa in 1982.
Jitkoff, who spent about nine months working on it, named it “Triumph.”
“I always thought we needed something really special for the school that represents the people here,” Maliszewski said. “Pete, of course, is emblematic of that.
“I just was never really happy with the off-the-shelf trophy. I wanted something that represented Assumption. This is dynamic, a moment of triumph, and Julia really captured it.”
At Assumption’s wrestling banquet last Thursday, Bush presented the new and improved Deluhery Award to Iowa State recruit and three-time state champion Julien Broderson.
There was another twist.
In the closing stages of the awards ceremony, Maliszewski and Jitkoff had a second bronze sculpture to give Bush in recognition for his contributions to Assumption as a student, athlete, coach, mentor and alumnus. It lists all of Assumption’s individual and team state championships during his coaching tenure.
“When they unveiled it, I was shocked and blown away,” Bush said. “The likeness is unbelievable. It is spot on. It is a real piece of art, so I was very humbled and somewhat embarrassed.
"It was greatly appreciated.”
Bush, who just recently moved from a house into a condominium, is not certain where he is going to put his new piece of art.
“It is way too good looking not to have it out,” he said. "My wife and I will have to find a place for it."
Maliszewski and Deluhery graduated from Assumption in 1962. Maliszewski, now residing in Virginia, was an All-American football player at Princeton and was drafted in the sixth round by the Baltimore Colts in 1966.
Deluhery never was a standout wrestler, but he was diligent and took great pleasure in helping his teammates. The Vietnam veteran passed away from Agent Orange in 1982.
Maliszewski wanted an award to remember Deluhery.
The award is given annually to an Assumption senior wrestler who demonstrates outstanding ability on the mat but also shows loyalty and devotion to the team, determination under difficult circumstances along with modesty and sportsmanship.
State champions Brody Grothus, Topher Carton, Danny Bush, Matt Robertson and Broderson are among those to receive it in recent years. Broderson was 54-0 with only one six-minute match this past season.
“The timing could not have been better this year with Julien,” said Pete Bush, who stepped down from coaching after Broderson’s junior season. “Julien, by far, is the best wrestler I’ve coached. He’s as good off the mat as he is on it, and he has the traits required to receive that award.”
That wasn’t the only surprise.
While the bronze sculpture will remain in the school’s trophy case, the recipient has usually received a certificate in the past. Maliszewski wanted to do something more.
Broderson received a piece of crystal. It weighs about 5 pounds and is 9 inches tall. It has the image of the Bush statue and inscription about the award lasered into the crystal.
Maliszewski said it is another way to connect the school's past with present.
“This is an important to us because it demonstrates Pete was a student, he was an athlete and then he came back and contributed,” Maliszewski said. “The message to these kids is that can be your path as well.”