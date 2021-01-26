Coss: Numbers continue to soar for girls wrestling, but should it be sanctioned?

When the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association conducted its first girls' state wrestling tournament two years ago, there were 87 participants spread over 10 weight classes.

With only four wrestlers in the 195- and 285-pound weight classes and just seven in the 113-pound division, it didn't have a state tournament feel. Weather impacted participation, but you still wondered if the event had staying power.

Then last season, the number of competitors ballooned to 350 and officials knew it had to find a bigger location than Waverly-Shell Rock High School's gymnasium to house the tournament.

Even in what has been the most unusual year of our lifetime because of a global pandemic, the IWCOA state tournament moved to the newly built Xtream Arena in Coralville and had 457 girls from more than 120 schools take the mat for the two-day tournament this past weekend.

The three upper-weight divisions — 170, 195 and 285 pounds — had 14, 19 and 13 wrestlers, respectively. The other nine weights had anywhere from 26 to 60 girls in each bracket.

It was another shining example of the state's continued growth in girls' wrestling.