Coss: Numbers continue to soar for girls wrestling, but should it be sanctioned?

When the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association conducted its first girls' state wrestling tournament two years ago, there were 87 participants spread over 10 weight classes.
With only four wrestlers in the 195- and 285-pound weight classes and just seven in the 113-pound division, it didn't have a state tournament feel. Weather impacted participation, but you still wondered if the event had staying power.
Then last season, the number of competitors ballooned to 350 and officials knew it had to find a bigger location than Waverly-Shell Rock High School's gymnasium to house the tournament.
Even in what has been the most unusual year of our lifetime because of a global pandemic, the IWCOA state tournament moved to the newly built Xtream Arena in Coralville and had 457 girls from more than 120 schools take the mat for the two-day tournament this past weekend.
The three upper-weight divisions — 170, 195 and 285 pounds — had 14, 19 and 13 wrestlers, respectively. The other nine weights had anywhere from 26 to 60 girls in each bracket.
It was another shining example of the state's continued growth in girls' wrestling.
"The numbers don't lie," Davenport Assumption coach Jon Terronez said. "We can't ignore it any longer. Iowa needs to get on the train and (sanction) it. Wrestling is Iowa, and we should have been one of the first ones to sanction it."
Many are in agreement with Terronez.
"The next step is getting it sanctioned," Muscatine coach Joe Kane said.
I'm not opposed to girls' wrestling eventually becoming a sanctioned sport, but the numbers still need to climb. In certain areas of the state, there aren't enough individuals for a full-fledged girls team to survive.
Northeast Iowa is miles ahead of the curve. State team champion Waverly-Shell Rock had 22 participants at the tournament. Dubuque Wahlert and Decorah each had 18 while Crestwood brought 12 and Charles City entered nine.
In other parts of the state, there still is a shortage.
North Scott had a Mississippi Athletic Conference-best 13 wrestlers and Bettendorf had five representatives. Of the other eight schools in the MAC, nobody had more than three.
Terronez is planning to get more girls involved at Assumption. The Knights' lone participant was two-time champion and third-place finisher Sydney Park.
“I’m going to go after our soccer players, softball players and big, tough female athletes we have in our school," Terronez said. “Those girls are fierce competitors and would fit perfectly in our wrestling program.
“We have a lot of support from our administration on this, which is not easy especially in a Catholic school. I think we’ll be able to increase the numbers.”
Waukee, the largest high school in the state in terms of enrollment, had only three in the field this past weekend. Southeast Polk, a perennial power on the boys' side, had just two girls.
Of the four Des Moines public programs — East, Hoover-North, Roosevelt and Lincoln — there was only two total entries.
"If we can get more girls out and start to have all-girls teams wrestling all girls, that's going to make a big difference," Pleasant Valley coach Tom Isaacson said. "Once that comes about, girls aren't going to be shying away from the wrestling room as much."
That's why I'm a proponent of continuing to build on the momentum the IWCOA has established with this state tournament.
The numbers need to continue to surge. They need to become more balanced throughout all regions of the state. They need to reach a point where at least 50 to 60 schools can field full dual-team lineups (10 to 12 weights).
If that happens, talks should ramp up about sanctioning it.
We're not there yet.
At one point last season, Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union director Jean Berger said there were only 18 schools who have met the union's criteria to sponsor a separate girls' team for their district.
That number needs to triple.
Just in two years, though, the IWCOA has turned the state meet from a ho-hum tournament into a spectacle.
Media coverage has increased exponentially. The state's three largest newspapers were there to document it along with multiple television stations and Internet publications.
Assuming COVID-19 is past us by this point next year, there is no reason the 5,100-seat facility won't be filled to capacity.
“It is really cool to see it look so official,” Bettendorf 106-pound champion Ella Schmit said. “It didn’t look this cool when it was in a little (high school) gym with a couple random mats.”
“It was tense and overwhelming to compete here,” PV 152-pounder Aine Moffit said of her girls’ state tournament debut. “Honestly, it felt amazing seeing so many people supporting it.”
Just as important as the growth in numbers, the talent has vastly improved as well. The state has seven wrestlers in the latest USA Wrestling national high school girls' rankings, including Schmit and Park.
Seven of the 12 champions crowned on Saturday will return next year.
The IWCOA has given this tournament a big-time feel in short time — a state-of-the-art arena, a large backdrop behind the awards podium, programs, medals and team trophies.
There are still wrinkles that can be added, possibly a Grand March before the start of the finals like the boys' tournament and more of a spotlight on the championship matches.
Ultimately, Kane said it comes down to word of mouth and girls in each program recruiting their friends.
“I get the feeling if a bunch of girls get talking and say, ‘Let’s do this as a group,’ we can build some numbers,” Kane noted. “To see a little bit success out of some of our girls hopefully will spark that interest in a whole bunch of girls.”
Five Iowa colleges offer women's wrestling — Grand View, Indian Hills, Iowa Wesleyan, Waldorf and William Penn. More collegiate opportunities will lead to more growth at the high school level, too.
Girls wrestling is here to stay.
More than half of the 50 U.S. states have sanctioned it. The Illinois High School Association has approved to hold a girls state wrestling championship starting in 2021-22.
But before a governing body jumps in with both feet in Iowa, it needs to thrive in all quadrants of the state.
Based on the rapid rise, it is only a matter of time.