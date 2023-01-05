Damewood's pin sparks Geneseo's dual meet victory over Moline

Aiden Damewood wasn’t in a good spot.

The Geneseo High School senior wrestler trailed by six points entering the third period against Moline’s Pablo Perez and had spent the final 30 seconds of the second wriggling out of being pinned.

But everything changed in a matter of seconds when the pair began the third period.

Damewood looked at his coaches on the bench for confirmation to try a risky move, and it worked to perfection.

“I just had to do something for my team,” Damewood said. “If I didn’t win that, I don’t know what would have happened. I looked up at my coaches and held up a five, for a five-point move, because we needed something special. I was tired, but I went for a throw.”

Damewood took Perez off of his feet and tossed him onto his back in an instant. 10 seconds later, he had the pin and the match was over. Geneseo trailed by 14 before that pin, but Damewood’s comeback victory sparked Geneseo’s 43-30 Western Big 6 Conference dual meet victory over Moline on Thursday at Wharton Field House.

“I hit it (the throw), and once I knew it worked I was on him,” Damewood said. “I wasn’t smiling, but I was inside. I was so happy. I knew I had to end it right there.”

After Damewood’s match, Geneseo ended the meet on a 33-6 run – including five straight first-period pins.

“Everyone just went crazy,” Damewood said. “It was the best feeling ever. It really helped the morale. You just feel better (about the match), and can just go out there and wrestle.

Moline’s James Soliz immediately responded with a pin in the first period at 182 to put the Maroons back up 30-16, but that was the last time Geneseo fell short Thursday.

Landon Shoemaker (195), Tim Stohl (220) and Levi Neumann (285) also had first-period pins to put the Maple Leafs in front for the first time since the opening match. A Moline (11-9) forfeit at 106 sealed Geneseo’s victory.

“Everyone was just kind of shocked (after Damewood’s match), and after that everyone just started getting pins,” Zachary Montez said. “We started running up the score.”

The Maple Leafs (18-1) dropped their first dual meet of the season Tuesday against Davenport Assumption and trailed by as many as 14 against Moline on Thursday, but Damewood’s match felt like the difference.

“It really did change things,” Montez said. “We weren’t doing the best and had two losses in overtime, but Aiden got that pin and it boosted everyone.”

Geneseo’s Devan Hornback started things with a pin in the opening match, but Moline’s Kayden Serrano responded with the most entertaining dual of the night.

Bryce Bealer earned a takedown with 23 seconds left on the clock, but a reversal by Serrano with two seconds remaining sent the match into overtime. From there, Serrano earned the takedown to get Moline on the board.

“I was just trying to move and get him out of position,” Serrano said. “I was trying not to lose off of one point, really."

Geneseo’s Montez, who placed fourth at state last season, followed at 132 and was the only Maple Leaf to win until 170. The sophomore wrestler went up 10-2 after the first and earned a technical fall at 18-3 in the third.

“I was just trying to get the most points as I could,” Montez said. “First off, I wanted to win, but I was looking for the tech fall or pin – whatever I could to help my team.”

Moline freshman Jaxson Soliz picked up a pin at 138 over Malaki Jackson, and then the Maroons went on a roll. Bradley Ledbetter (145), Noah Tapia (152) each earned pins, and then Zander Ealy defeated Joshua Heck 10-8 in overtime to put Moline up 24-10.

And then, Damewood changed the match.

“When we get rolling, we really get rolling … but we hit a little roadblock late,” Serrano said. “After that, things stopped.”

Tim Sebastian ended the meet with a major decision at 113 for the 43-30 final after the forfeit at 106.

Geneseo trailed for a majority of the match, but a win at Wharton against a talented Moline squad was exactly what the No. 4 ranked team in Class 2A wanted.

“We just kept fighting,” Damewood said. “We wanted to win this. There are certain matches that even if you can’t win, you just fight with everything you have so you don’t give up six points and the pin. The mentality is just to do anything for your team.”