Defending champs lead Q-C girls state wrestling quarterfinalists

Two defending state champions lead a group of nine Quad-Cities area wrestlers who reached the quarterfinals of the IWCOA girls state tournament in Coralville on Friday.
After a first-round bye, Bettendorf's Ella Schmit needed a total of just 2:08 to pin her two opponents and reach the 106-pound quarterfinals. Schmit is defending her state title and is ranked 21st nationally in her weight class.
Assumption's Sydney Park, who won a state title last year for Davenport Central, followed a bye with two pins as well at 132 pounds, hers coming in 1:35 and 1:38. Park is ranked 15th nationally.
Schmit will be joined in the quarterfinals by another Bulldog as Alexys Petersen picked up three pins at 120 pounds Friday. Fellow 120-pounder Ashlynn Miller of North Cedar also finished both her matches early, following a bye with a pair of pins.
Miller's teammate, Adison Musser didn't even need a minute total to advance to the quarters at 113 pounds, picking up pins in 14 and 44 seconds.
Muscatine led the area with three quarterfinalists, with the trio needing a combined two wins to advance. Malia Cook followed a bye at 160 pounds with an 18-second pin, Bayley Hawkins earned a 1-0 decision win over Anamosa’s Kaylee Meier at 285 pounds and Virginia Cacho received a bye into the quarterfinals at 170 pounds.
Also moving on to the quarters was Pleasant Valley's Aine Moffit, who advanced through the 152-pound bracket with a bye and pins in 2:25 and 5:12.
Wrestling starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. Placing matches (finals/3rd/5th/7th) begin around 4 p.m.