 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Defending champs lead Q-C girls state wrestling quarterfinalists
topical
PREP GIRLS WRESTLING | IOWA STATE TOURNEY

Defending champs lead Q-C girls state wrestling quarterfinalists

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Two defending state champions lead a group of nine Quad-Cities area wrestlers who reached the quarterfinals of the IWCOA girls state tournament in Coralville on Friday.

After a first-round bye, Bettendorf's Ella Schmit needed a total of just 2:08 to pin her two opponents and reach the 106-pound quarterfinals. Schmit is defending her state title and is ranked 21st nationally in her weight class.

Assumption's Sydney Park, who won a state title last year for Davenport Central, followed a bye with two pins as well at 132 pounds, hers coming in 1:35 and 1:38. Park is ranked 15th nationally.

Schmit will be joined in the quarterfinals by another Bulldog as Alexys Petersen picked up three pins at 120 pounds Friday. Fellow 120-pounder Ashlynn Miller of North Cedar also finished both her matches early, following a bye with a pair of pins.

Miller's teammate, Adison Musser didn't even need a minute total to advance to the quarters at 113 pounds, picking up pins in 14 and 44 seconds.

Muscatine led the area with three quarterfinalists, with the trio needing a combined two wins to advance. Malia Cook followed a bye at 160 pounds with an 18-second pin, Bayley Hawkins earned a 1-0 decision win over Anamosa’s Kaylee Meier at 285 pounds and Virginia Cacho received a bye into the quarterfinals at 170 pounds.

Also moving on to the quarters was Pleasant Valley's Aine Moffit, who advanced through the 152-pound bracket with a bye and pins in 2:25 and 5:12.

Wrestling starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. Placing matches (finals/3rd/5th/7th) begin around 4 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News