Defending champs lead Q-C girls state wrestling quarterfinalists

Two defending state champions lead a group of nine Quad-Cities area wrestlers who reached the quarterfinals of the IWCOA girls state tournament in Coralville on Friday.

After a first-round bye, Bettendorf's Ella Schmit needed a total of just 2:08 to pin her two opponents and reach the 106-pound quarterfinals. Schmit is defending her state title and is ranked 21st nationally in her weight class.

Assumption's Sydney Park, who won a state title last year for Davenport Central, followed a bye with two pins as well at 132 pounds, hers coming in 1:35 and 1:38. Park is ranked 15th nationally.

Schmit will be joined in the quarterfinals by another Bulldog as Alexys Petersen picked up three pins at 120 pounds Friday. Fellow 120-pounder Ashlynn Miller of North Cedar also finished both her matches early, following a bye with a pair of pins.

Miller's teammate, Adison Musser didn't even need a minute total to advance to the quarters at 113 pounds, picking up pins in 14 and 44 seconds.