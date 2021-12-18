Depth, balance earns Rocket wrestlers Erie tourney title

ERIE — Of its five finalists at Saturday's Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tournament, the Rockridge wrestling squad did not crown a single champion.
Ultimately, however, that did not matter to a resurgent Rocket program that showcased its stronger numbers to great effect.
Notching five third-place finishers in addition to its five runner-up finishes, Rockridge tallied 205.5 points to top Lena-Winslow/Stockton (199 points) and its six individual champions and bring home the team trophy.
"We talked about coming in here and being aggressive and being 'sharks,' that's our thing this year," said Rockridge head coach Lucas Smith. "Coming down to the end against a great team like Le-Win, when you can score bonus points, that's big, and we had a few more bonus points."
Among the Rockets to earn individual silver on Saturday was senior 285-pounder Sam Buser, who had lost just once before taking on Erie-Prophetstown's Elijah Friedrichsen for the championship.
Although he came up on the short end of a highly competitive 5-3 decision, Buser felt the experience provided him with a suitable yardstick as to where he is at and what he needs to continue to work on as the season progresses.
"It felt good being out there wrestling for a title," said Buser (8-2). "Having this tourney at the beginning of the season shows what I need to work on. I definitely know now that I need to pick up the pace with my conditioning."
Three weight classes prior to Buser's loss to Friedrichsen, fellow Rocket senior Nathan Petreikis was looking to maintain a perfect start when he went up against Morrison's Kayden White in the 182-pound championship.
Petreikis and White also battled in a back-and-forth duel before the Mustang standout caught his second wind in the third period, pinning Petreikis at the 5:34 mark to nail down the title.
"If I'd have kept enough gas, it would've been a lot different," said Petreikis (8-1). "In the third period, he was really good, so I should've paced myself better. I did my best, that's all I can ask for."
Also finishing second were the freshman duo of Cael Kuster (113 pounds) and Jude Finch (126) along with junior 160-pounder Peyton Locke.
Finch, who was pinned by Sterling Newman's Carter Rude at the 5:23 mark of their title bout, was still happy with his day as well as the team's eventual outcome.
"There's always room for improvement, but for my first high school tournament, I can't complain," he said. "It's awesome for us to have a full team and put up good numbers at a really good tournament."
E-P pair strike gold: Friedrichsen's win over Buser in the 285-pound finals made him one of two E-P wrestlers to strike gold, joining freshman teammate Wyatt Goossens at 113 pounds.
"Coach Mac (Tod McCullough) always tells us it's about heart; whoever wants to have it is going to come out on top," said Friedrichsen (6-1). "That's what makes you work harder, and that's what pushed me today."
Against Rockridge's Kuster, Goossens was trying to work for back points when he caught his opponent and put him down for the three-count at the 3:39 mark.
Combined with second-place finishes by Jase Grunder (145) and Nick Ballard (220), the efforts of the Panthers' title twosome enabled E-P to finish fourth out of 14 teams with 136.5 points.
"I was trying to get back points and trying to finish," Goossens (5-0) said. "I saw the bracket going in and knew it would be tough, but I knew I could do it. This is a great feeling. I'm very happy."
In addition to Morrison's White taking the 182-pound title, Fulton's Zane Pannell reached the 170-pound finals, but settled for second after an 8-1 loss to Le-Win/Stockton's Griffin Luke.