Depth, balance earns Rocket wrestlers Erie tourney title

ERIE — Of its five finalists at Saturday's Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tournament, the Rockridge wrestling squad did not crown a single champion.

Ultimately, however, that did not matter to a resurgent Rocket program that showcased its stronger numbers to great effect.

Notching five third-place finishers in addition to its five runner-up finishes, Rockridge tallied 205.5 points to top Lena-Winslow/Stockton (199 points) and its six individual champions and bring home the team trophy.

"We talked about coming in here and being aggressive and being 'sharks,' that's our thing this year," said Rockridge head coach Lucas Smith. "Coming down to the end against a great team like Le-Win, when you can score bonus points, that's big, and we had a few more bonus points."

Among the Rockets to earn individual silver on Saturday was senior 285-pounder Sam Buser, who had lost just once before taking on Erie-Prophetstown's Elijah Friedrichsen for the championship.

Although he came up on the short end of a highly competitive 5-3 decision, Buser felt the experience provided him with a suitable yardstick as to where he is at and what he needs to continue to work on as the season progresses.