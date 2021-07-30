DJ Parker ends his high school career on top

“Over the last two years his practice partners were two of our coaches,” Ruettiger said. “Coaches Jordan Richardson and Greg Ventris worked with him nearly every day pushing him to be better, and Todd Thompson helped out with the game plan. Then there was Eric Juergens from Young Guns who helped all of our wrestlers throughout their lives.”

“He had a great coaching staff behind him expecting the best out of him, and he went out there and delivered.”

With all the practices under his belt over the years, Parker had probably the least amount of focus in the style of wrestling in which he won a national championship.

“I probably had about five practices focusing on just Greco style over the years,” Parker said. “It felt really good to come out on top and I just went out to have some fun. At the end of the day, wrestling is wrestling and I know that well.”

Moline teammate Kole Brower also competed in both competitions and placed eighth in the freestyle competition at 138 pounds. As a team, Illinois came out victorious in both competitions.

The next step for Parker is competing at North Dakota State University, returning to Fargo with hopes of putting the rising NDSU program on the map.