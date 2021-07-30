DJ Parker ends his high school career on top

Moline wrestler DJ Parker had the perfecting ending to his high school career.
The Maroons senior went 22-0 in the high school season and ended with a state title in the 182 pound weight class at the tournament hosted by the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association in Springfield.
For most guys, that would be enough, but for Parker, he was already looking for the next challenge.
“He never stops wrestling,” Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger said. “The amount of work that he put in for school and for wrestling this year is unbelievable. He traveled the whole country this year trying to find the best competition, and it worked out for him in the end.”
Over the weekend, Parker competed in the Junior National Championships in Fargo, N.D., and won the Greco-Roman national championship at 182 pounds. He also placed seventh in the freestyle division earlier last week.
The immediate feeling after winning the title was jubilation for Parker, but he remained hungry and focused on getting better.
“I was really excited to come away with the title,” Parker said. “I was hoping to double up with two titles, but obviously it felt good to get the Greco championship.”
It wasn’t just Ruettiger helping Parker on his journey to the top at the end of his high school career, but a full array of coaches on his staff.
“Over the last two years his practice partners were two of our coaches,” Ruettiger said. “Coaches Jordan Richardson and Greg Ventris worked with him nearly every day pushing him to be better, and Todd Thompson helped out with the game plan. Then there was Eric Juergens from Young Guns who helped all of our wrestlers throughout their lives.”
“He had a great coaching staff behind him expecting the best out of him, and he went out there and delivered.”
With all the practices under his belt over the years, Parker had probably the least amount of focus in the style of wrestling in which he won a national championship.
“I probably had about five practices focusing on just Greco style over the years,” Parker said. “It felt really good to come out on top and I just went out to have some fun. At the end of the day, wrestling is wrestling and I know that well.”
Moline teammate Kole Brower also competed in both competitions and placed eighth in the freestyle competition at 138 pounds. As a team, Illinois came out victorious in both competitions.
The next step for Parker is competing at North Dakota State University, returning to Fargo with hopes of putting the rising NDSU program on the map.
“I want to win a national title there, and I know how much work and time that’s going to take,” Parker said. “I just want to be the best that I can be and get out there and do big things. I’ll be going into a really good program and try to get us farther up the rankings.”
As a little added inspiration, Parker has been paying close attention to the events happening in Tokyo this month.
“The Olympics are definitely something that I have been thinking about,” Parker said. “I’ll have three more years in the junior division after this year and my last year as a junior would be in an Olympic year. When I was at the World team trials at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, I was in the room with a lot of college guys wrestling and got some really good experience.”