Julien Broderson still can vividly remember the day, the venue and the opponent.
Moving up a couple of weight classes to help Davenport Assumption’s wrestling team as a freshman, Broderson lost a 15-9 semifinal match at the district tournament in DeWitt to Solon’s Dillon Diltz. He didn’t get an opportunity to wrestle back for second place and failed to qualify for the state tournament.
Despite the bitter disappointment, Broderson has no regrets. He believes that experience helped shape his future.
“During that offseason, I had that day in the back of my mind every time I was training and something I wanted to work toward,” he said. “That day drove me to where I’m at today.”
Fast forward three years and Broderson is on the verge of a state championship three-peat.
If the Iowa State recruit can navigate his way through the 195-pound bracket in Class 2A this weekend at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, he’ll join Josh Watts as the only three-time state champions in an Assumption singlet.
“To be able to be one of the top guys here, it means the world to me,” Broderson said.
Broderson, on the cusp of 170 career victories, hasn’t just won since his freshman season. He has thoroughly dominated.
In the past three seasons, he’s a collective 131-2 (current 105-match win streak). He had only two matches go the full six minutes last season. He’s had just one go the distance this year, and that was when he bumped up to 285 and defeated Bettendorf’s state-ranked Griffin Liddle 7-2 in a dual meet.
“It is ridiculous,” teammate Seth Adrian said. “I don’t think I’ve seen a wrestler as dominant as he’s been in these past two years. At this point, he expects to dominate.”
Among his 46 wins this season, Broderson has 37 pins (30 in the first period), seven forfeits, a technical fall and the decision over Liddle. He has yet to surrender a takedown or give up a reversal.
“I knew last year I was pretty dominant, but there was an extra step,” Broderson said. “You don’t want to stop at just being kind of dominant. You want to dominate every single match, every single opponent.
“I just want to show an extra level of dominance that I’m the top wrestler in 2A.”
Ranked ninth in the country at his weight class by FloWrestling, Broderson already has handled the top competitors in his division this season.
He pinned second-ranked Noah Bandstra of East Marshall in the second period at the Eckenrod Invitational in January. He posted a technical fall over third-ranked Thomas Bentley of Red Oak in the first tournament of the season.
In the finals of the Freeman-Castro Midwest Shootout at Bettendorf, he stuck 3A second-ranked Brayden Wolf of Waverly-Shell Rock in 70 seconds.
“I think pound-for-pound, he’s the best wrestler in the state of Iowa,” Assumption coach Jon Terronez said, “but you can never stop improving.”
Adrian has seen Broderson’s continual drive first-hand in the practice room.
Less than 24 hours after Broderson’s state championship last winter, he was back in the gym working.
“He never takes breaks, never slacks off,” Adrian stated. “He’s always working.”
It provides a blueprint for others in Assumption's room to see on a daily basis.
“All these other guys look at him and go, ‘Wow, that’s what I should be and what I need to do to be good,’” Adrian said. “It shows them how they got to work and how to act on and off the mat.”
Dominance can lead to arrogance, but Terronez and his staff have kept him grounded.
“It’s always like, ‘What’s the next game plan? What move do you want to try to add to your arsenal?’” Terronez said. “When people get as good as Julien, it is easy to take opponents lightly. Julien doesn’t take anybody lightly.”
Even though Broderson was undefeated last season, one of his six-minute matches was a 10-6 victory in the semifinals over Dyersville Beckman’s Owen Grover.
Broderson is eager to make his final high school state tournament a pin fest.
“I want to get in, get out as fast as possible,” he said. “My goal is to pin the rest of my opponents.”
With a third straight state championship, Broderson would join Clinton’s Dan Knight, Maquoketa’s Eric Juergens and Bettendorf’s Fredy Stroker and Jack Wagner as the only Iowa Q-C wrestlers to accomplish the feat.
“There is no other state tournament like it,” Broderson said. “You can do a 360 (turn) and see about 14 or 15,000 people compared to maybe a couple hundred in a high school gym. It is an awesome feeling.”
And a weekend Broderson plans to savor with his coaches, teammates and family.
“It is going to be a little bittersweet,” he said, “but I’m not going to do anything differently. I’m going to keep the same routine.
“The goal is to dominate every match.”
020219-qct-spt-sect-wrestling-009
Assumption's Julien Broderson wrestles Maquoketa's Liam Aunan, Saturday, February 2, 2019, during their 195 pound semifinal match at the Class 2A sectional wrestling tournament held at Assumption High School. Broderson won by pin in 1:46.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
020219-qct-spt-sect-wrestling-010
Assumption's Julien Broderson wrestles Maquoketa's Liam Aunan during their 195-pound semifinal match at the Class 2A sectional wrestling tournament earlier this month. Broderson is chasing a third consecutive state title this weekend in Des Moines.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
020219-qct-spt-sect-wrestling-011
Assumption's Julien Broderson wrestles Maquoketa's Liam Aunan, Saturday, February 2, 2019, during their 195 pound semifinal match at the Class 2A sectional wrestling tournament held at Assumption High School. Broderson won by pin in 1:46.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
020219-qct-spt-sect-wrestling-012
Assumption's Julien Broderson goes for the pin of Maquoketa's Liam Aunan during their 195-pound semifinal match at the Class 2A sectional wrestling tournament earlier this month. Broderson is just one of two undefeated wrestlers in the Iowa Quad-Cities area at 46-0.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
020219-qct-spt-sect-wrestling-013
Assumption's Julien Broderson goes for the pin of Maquoketa's Liam Aunan, Saturday, February 2, 2019, during their 195 pound semifinal match at the Class 2A sectional wrestling tournament held at Assumption High School. Broderson won by pin in 1:46.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
012119-qct-spt-assum-pv-002
Assumption's Julien Broderson wrestles Pleasant Valley's Evan Kilstrom last month during their 285-pound match at Assumption High School. Broderson takes a 46-0 record into Wednesday's state duals competition.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
010919-Bett-Assum-wrest-001
Assumption's Julien Broderson wrestles Bettendorf's Griffin Liddle on Wednesday during their 285-pound match during a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual meet at Bettendorf. Broderson won 7-2.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
200 OF 2018-0123
Assumption High School's Julien Broderson looks to pull in a pass during practice Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex.
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times
122618-Abeyta-Favorites-004
#9 Dalton Rosenburg of South Tama looks up while held down by #1 Julien Broderson of Assumption during their 182-weight bout of class 2A first-round matches at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
091318-assumption-fb-024
Solon's Adam Bock (32) runs the ball Assumption's Julien Broderson (43) grabs a hold of him during the second quarter of their game at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
083018-assumption-fb-023
Students cheer as Assumption's Julien Broderson (43) walks off the field after winning their game at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
083018-assumption-fb-004
Wahlert's Bryce Osterberger (10) drops back to pass under pressure from Assumption's Julien Broderson (43) during the second quarter of their game at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
081918-OUTTAKES-005
Assumption High School's Julien Broderson looks to pull in a pass during practice Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex. Camera: Canon EOS-1D X Lens: EF70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM at 200mm Exposure: 1/2656 sec; f/5.6; ISO 3200 Manual; Spot metering
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times
080718-assumption-football-004
Assumption High School's Julien Broderson looks to pull in a pass during practice Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex.
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times
State Saturday Class 3A-Final 07
Assumption junior Julien Broderson delivers a pitch against Harlan Saturday during the Class 3A championship game at the state baseball tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
State Tuesday Class 3A 01
Assumption junior Julien Broderson delivers a pitch against Bondurant-Farrar Tuesday during a Class 3A state quarterfinal at Principal Park in Des Moines. Broderson pitched a two-hit shutout in the Knights' 5-0 win.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Lee News Network
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-051
Assumption's Julien Broderson poses for a photo with his Quad-City Times athlete of the year finalist plaque during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
050818-qct-spt-salute-sports-052
Assumption's Julien Broderson poses for a photo with his Quad-City Times athlete of the year finalist plaque during the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School on Monday, May 7, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Julien Broderson
Broderson
Assumption's Julien Broderson
030518-METRO-WRESTLER-001
Junior Julien Broderson poses for a photo in the wrestling room at Assumption High School in Davenport on Monday, March 5, 2018. Broderson is a two-time state champion.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
030518-METRO-WRESTLER-002
Junior Julien Broderson poses for a photo in the wrestling room at Assumption High School in Davenport on Monday, March 5, 2018. Broderson is a two-time state champion.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
030518-METRO-WRESTLER-003
Junior Julien Broderson poses for a photo in the wrestling room at Assumption High School in Davenport on Monday. Broderson, a two-time state champion, is the captain of this year's Quad-City Times All-Metro wrestling team.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
030518-METRO-WRESTLER-004
Junior Julien Broderson poses for a photo in the wrestling room at Assumption High School in Davenport on Monday, March 5, 2018. Broderson is a two-time state champion.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
030518-METRO-WRESTLER-005
Junior Julien Broderson poses for a photo in the wrestling room at Assumption High School in Davenport on Monday, March 5, 2018. Broderson is a two-time state champion.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
030518-METRO-WRESTLER-006
Julien Broderson, a two-time Class 2A state wrestling champion, announced Sunday he'll continue his wrestling career at Iowa State starting in the 2019-20 season.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
030518-METRO-WRESTLER-007
Assumption's Julien Broderson won his second consecutive state championship last February in Des Moines.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
030518-METRO-WRESTLER-008
Junior Julien Broderson poses for a photo in the wrestling room at Assumption High School in Davenport on Monday, March 5, 2018. Broderson is a two-time state champion.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
030518-METRO-WRESTLER-009
Junior Julien Broderson poses for a photo in the wrestling room at Assumption High School in Davenport on Monday, March 5, 2018. Broderson is a two-time state champion.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
030518-METRO-WRESTLER-010
Junior Julien Broderson poses for a photo in the wrestling room at Assumption High School in Davenport on Monday. Broderson, a two-time Iowa state champion, is the Quad-City Times Metro Wrestler of the Year.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
022518-OUTTAKES-006
Dalton Rosenburg of South Tama, #9, looks up while held down by #1 Julien Broderson of Assumption during their 182-weight bout of class 2A first-round matches at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Camera: Canon EOS-1D X Mark II Lens: EF70-200mm f/2.8L USM at 70mm Exposure: 1/500 sec; f/4.0; ISO 6400 Manual; Evaluative metering
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
021718-STATE-WRESTLING-FINALS-056
Julien Broderson of Assumption paces on the mat before wrestling Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley during their 182-weight bout of class 2A finals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Broderson won by fall in three minutes and twenty seconds.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021718-STATE-WRESTLING-FINALS-057
Assumption assistant coach Tristen Deshazer talks to Julien Broderson before he wrestles Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley during their 182-weight bout of class 2A finals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Broderson won by fall in three minutes and twenty seconds.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021718-STATE-WRESTLING-FINALS-058
Julien Broderson of Assumption wrestles Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley during their 182-pound championship match last year in Des Moines. Broderson finished the season with a 39-0 record.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
021718-STATE-WRESTLING-FINALS-059
Assumption cheerleaders cheer afterJulien Broderson beats Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley during their 182-weight bout of class 2A finals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Broderson won by fall in three minutes and twenty seconds.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021718-STATE-WRESTLING-FINALS-025
Julien Broderson of Assumption paces back and forth on th mat before wrestling Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley during their 182-weight bout of class 2A finals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Broderson won by fall in three minutes and twenty seconds.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021718-STATE-WRESTLING-FINALS-026
Julien Broderson of Assumption grapples with Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley during their 182-weight bout of class 2A finals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Broderson won by fall in three minutes and twenty seconds.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021718-STATE-WRESTLING-FINALS-027
Assumption coaches watch Julien Broderson wrestle Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley during their 182-weight bout of class 2A finals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Broderson won by fall in three minutes and twenty seconds.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021718-STATE-WRESTLING-FINALS-028
Julien Broderson of Assumption grabs a hold of Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley during their 182-weight bout of class 2A finals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Broderson won by fall in three minutes and twenty seconds.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021718-STATE-WRESTLING-FINALS-029
Davenport Assumption's Pete Bush watches as Julien Broderson gets a pin on Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley during their 182-pound final Saturday night at the Class 2A state tournament. Bush is stepping down as Assumption's head coach after 12 seasons.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
021718-STATE-WRESTLING-FINALS-030
Julien Broderson of Assumption gets a cradle on Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley during their 182-weight bout of class 2A finals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Broderson won by fall in three minutes and twenty seconds.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021718-STATE-WRESTLING-FINALS-031
Julien Broderson of Assumption is presented as the winner against Kyler Fisher of Southeast Valley during their 182-pound bout of Class 2A finals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday. Broderson won by fall in 3:20.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
021618-STATE-WRESTLING-2A-SEMIS-018
Assumption's Julien Broderson, top, wrestles Beckman Catholic's Owen Grover in last year's state semifinals. Broderson pinned Grover on Saturday at the Mount Vernon Invitational to win the 195-pound crown.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021618-STATE-WRESTLING-2A-SEMIS-020
Top-ranked Julien Broderson of Assumption looks to the clock as he wrestles No. 8 Owen Grover of Beckman Catholic during their 182-pound semifinal bout Friday afternoon in Des Moines. Broderson collected a 10-6 win and is one win from a state championship repeat.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
021618-STATE-WRESTLING-2A-SEMIS-021
No. 1 Julien Broderson of Assumption grips the arm of No. 8 Owen Grover of Beckman Catholic during their 182-weight bout of class 2A semifinals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Broderson won by decision, 10-6.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021618-STATE-WRESTLING-2A-SEMIS-022
No. 1 Julien Broderson of Assumption walks off the mat after beating No. 8 Owen Grover of Beckman Catholic during their 182-weight bout of class 2A semifinals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Broderson won by decision, 10-6.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021618-STATE-WRESTLING-2A-QUARTERS-018
No. 1 Julien Broderson of Assumption reaches for a hold on Nick Dickerson of Shenandoah during their 182-weight bout of class 2A quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Broderson won by fall in 1:00.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021618-STATE-WRESTLING-2A-QUARTERS-019
No. 1 Julien Broderson of Assumption grabs at the arms of Nick Dickerson of Shenandoah during their 182-weight bout of class 2A quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Broderson won by fall in 1:00.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021618-STATE-WRESTLING-2A-QUARTERS-020
No. 1 Julien Broderson of Assumption is presented as the winner against Nick Dickerson of Shenandoah after their 182-weight bout of class 2A quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Broderson won by fall in 1:00.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021518-STATE-WRESTLING-2A-ROUND1-036
#1 Julien Broderson of Assumption grabs a hold of #9 Dalton Rosenburg of South Tama during their 182-weight bout of class 2A first-round matches at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021518-STATE-WRESTLING-2A-ROUND1-037
#1 Julien Broderson of Assumption walks back to center to reset against #9 Dalton Rosenburg of South Tama during their 182-weight bout of class 2A first-round matches at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021518-STATE-WRESTLING-2A-ROUND1-038
Assumption's Julien Broderson wraps up South Tama's Dalton Rosenburg during their match at the state tournament last month.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021518-STATE-WRESTLING-2A-ROUND1-039
#9 Dalton Rosenburg of South Tama looks up while held down by #1 Julien Broderson of Assumption during their 182-weight bout of class 2A first-round matches at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
020318-sectional-wrestling-009
Assumption's Julien Broderson rolls Cole Jarrett of W. Burlington on to his back, Saturday, February 3, 2018, during their 182 pound championship match at the Class 2A sectional wrestling tournament at Assumption High School. Broderson won with a pin in 40 seconds.
John Schultz
020318-sectional-wrestling-010
Assumption's Julien Broderson rolls Cole Jarrett of W. Burlington on to his back for the pin in 40 seconds, Saturday, February 3, 2018, during their 182 pound championship match at the Class 2A sectional wrestling tournament at Assumption High School.
John Schultz
012718-MAC-WRESTLING-TOURNAMENT-049
Assumption's Julien Broderson reaches out for North Scott's TJ Yates during the 182-weight championship bout of the MAC wrestling tournament at Davenport West High School on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
012718-MAC-WRESTLING-TOURNAMENT-050
Assumption's Julien Broderson is presented as the winner of the 182-weight championship bout against North Scott's TJ Yates of the MAC wrestling tournament at Davenport West High School on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
012718-MAC-WRESTLING-TOURNAMENT-009
Assumption's Julien Broderson works to take down North Scott's TJ Yates during the 182-pound championship bout of the conference tournament last month. Broderson is one of three area wrestlers undefeated going into the state tournament.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
012418-BETTENDORF-ASSUMPTION-WRESTLING-038
Assumption's Julien Broderson grabs a hold on to Bettendorf's Stephen Bonin during the 182-weight bout of their dual at Assumption High School in Davenport on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
012418-BETTENDORF-ASSUMPTION-WRESTLING-039
Assumption's Julien Broderson shakes hands with Bettendorf's Stephen Bonin after winning the 182-weight bout of their dual at Assumption High School in Davenport on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
012418-BETTENDORF-ASSUMPTION-WRESTLING-012
Assumption's Julien Broderson walks back to his teammates after winning the 182-weight bout of their dual at Assumption High School in Davenport on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
012418-BETTENDORF-ASSUMPTION-WRESTLING-023
Assumption cheerleaders cheer for Julien Broderson as he wrestles Bettendorf's Stephen Bonin during the 182-weight bout of their dual at Assumption High School in Davenport on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
011318-Midwest-Shootout-007
Assumption's Julien Broderson goes for the pin against Iowa City West's Will Hoeft on Saturday during their 182 pound finals match at the Midwest Shootout in Bettendorf. Broderson pinned Hoeft in 1 minute, 12 seconds.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Julien Broderson Tommy Parrish
Assumption's Julien Broderson wrestles Moline's Tommy Parrish at 182 pounds Tuesday at Augustana. Broderson won by pin.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, Lee News Service
010418-ASSUMPTION-NORTH-SCOTT-WRESTLING-031
North Scott's T.J. Yates faces Assumption's Julien Broderson during the 182-weight bout of their dual at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Thursday, January 4, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010418-ASSUMPTION-NORTH-SCOTT-WRESTLING-032
Assumption's Julien Broderson lifts the leg of North Scott's T.J. Yates during the 182-weight bout of their dual at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Thursday, January 4, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010418-ASSUMPTION-NORTH-SCOTT-WRESTLING-017
Assumption's Julien Broderson holds down North Scott's T.J. Yates during the 182-weight bout of their dual at North Scott High School on Thursday.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
021817-WRESTLING-FINALS-039.jpg
Assumption's Julien Broderson grabs a hold of New Hampton's Ryan Gorman during the 160 weight 2A final bout of the 2017 IHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Broderson won his bout to become the 2017 2A 160 weight state champion.
Andy Abeyta
021817-WRESTLING-FINALS-045.jpg
Assumption's Julien Broderson climbs up on New Hampton's Ryan Gorman to attempt and take him down during the 160 weight 2A final bout of the 2017 IHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Broderson won his bout to become the 2017 2A 160 weight state champion.
Andy Abeyta
021817-WRESTLING-FINALS-049.jpg
Assumption's Julien Broderson grabs a hold of the neck of New Hampton's Ryan Gorman during the 160 weight 2A final bout of the 2017 IHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Broderson won his bout to become the 2017 2A 160 weight state champion.
Andy Abeyta
021817-WRESTLING-FINALS-058.jpg
Assumption's Julien Broderson grapples with New Hampton's Ryan Gorman during the 160 weight 2A final bout of the 2017 IHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Broderson won his bout to become the 2017 2A 160 weight state champion.
Andy Abeyta
021817-WRESTLING-FINALS-061.jpg
Assumption's Julien Broderson walks out to the mat for his bout against New Hampton's Ryan Gorman during the 160 weight 2A final bout of the 2017 IHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Broderson won his bout to become the 2017 2A 160 weight state champion.
Andy Abeyta
021817-WRESTLING-FINALS-018.jpg
Assumption's Julien Broderson celebrates after winning his 160 weight 2A final bout against New Hampton's Ryan Gorman in the 2017 IHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
Andy Abeyta
021817-WRESTLING-FINALS-019.jpg
Assumption's Julien Broderson reaches behind him to grab New Hampton's Ryan Gorman during the 160 weight 2A final bout at the state tournament. Broderson was 46-2 and won a state championship this season.
Andy Abeyta
021817-WRESTLING-FINALS-020.jpg
Assumption's Julien Broderson won a state championship last winter as a sophomore at 160 pounds. Broderson starts season ranked No. 1 at 182 in Class 2A.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
021817-WRESTLING-FINALS-021.jpg
Assumption's Julien Broderson celebrates after winning his 160-pound state championship match against New Hampton's Ryan Gorman on Saturday in Des Moines.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
021817-WRESTLING-FINALS-017.jpg
Assumption's Julien Broderson grapples with New Hampton's Ryan Gorman during the 160 weight 2A final bout of the 2017 IHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Broderson won his bout to become the 2017 2A 160 weight state champion.
Andy Abeyta
021717-WRESTLING-SEMIS-015.jpg
Assumption coaches Pete Bush, left, and Tristen Deshazer watch Julien Broderson face Solon's Trevor Nelson in his 2A semifinal bout during session six of the 2017 IHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday, February 17, 2017.
Andy Abeyta
021717-WRESTLING-SEMIS-018.jpg
Assumption's Julien Broderson grapples with Solon's Trevor Nelson in his 2A semifinal bout during session six of the 2017 IHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday, February 17, 2017.
Andy Abeyta
021717-WRESTLING-SEMIS-019.jpg
Assumption's Julien Broderson celebrates winning his 2A semifinal against Solon's Trevor Nelson on Friday in Des Moines.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
021717-STATE-WRESTLING-039.jpg
Assumption Coach Pete Bush watches Julien Broderson wrestle against Ballard's John Fulk in his 2A quarterfinal bout during session five of the 2017 IHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday, February 17, 2017.
Andy Abeyta
021717-STATE-WRESTLING-046.jpg
Assumption's Julien Broderson gets a hold of Ballard's John Fulk in his 2A quarterfinal bout Friday in Des Moines. Broderson moved on to the semifinals, where he won 6-5 over Trevor Nelson of Solon to earn a spot in today's finals.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
021717-STATE-WRESTLING-049.jpg
Assumption's Julien Broderson faces opponent John Fulk of Ballard in his 2A quarterfinal bout Friday in Des Moines.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
021717-STATE-WRESTLING-051.jpg
Ballard's John Fulk struggles to avoid a pin by Assumption's Julien Broderson in his 2A quarterfinal bout during session five of the 2017 IHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday, February 17, 2017.
Andy Abeyta
021617-STATE-WRESTLING-048.JPG
Assumption's Julien Broderson gets a hold on his opponent, Albia's Kyle Sinnott, during session three of the 2017 IHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, February 16, 2017.
Andy Abeyta
021517-WRESTLING-DUALS-045
Assumption's Julien Broderson works on Washington's Tristin Westphal-Edwards during the final round of the 2017 IHSAA Dual Team Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. Assumption won third place in the 2A division, defeating Washington 40-25.
Andy Abeyta
020717-Regional-Wrestling-005
Assumption's Noah Broderson rolls Independence's Tayten Freidhof onto his back for a pin last week in the regional duals. Noah and his brother, Julien, will look to win state titles this week in Des Moines.
John Schultz/Quad-City Times
020717-Regional-Wrestling-001
Assumption's Julien Broderson rolls Independence's Cole Davis onto his back for a pin in 58 seconds Tuesday during their 160-pound match in the Iowa Class 2A regional duals held at Assumption High School.
John Schultz/Quad-City Times
012817-MAC-Wrestling-013
Assumption's Julien Broderson locks up a cradle and eventually gets a fall against PV's Ryan Loyd in the 160-pound finale Saturday at the conference meet.
John Schultz
011117-BETTENDORF-WRESTLING-021
Assumption sophomore Julien Broderson gets a hold on Bettendorf sophomore Alex Blizzard during their 160 weight match during their dual at Bettendorf High School on Wednesday, January 11, 2017. Bettendorf won the dual 36-35 on criteria after a tie.
Andy Abeyta
112816-Assumption-wrestling-001
Brothers Noah, left, and Julien Broderson, pose for a photo before Davenport Assumption wrestling practice Monday. Noah is the top-ranked 220-pounder in Class 2A to start the season. Julien is ranked eighth at 152.
Jeff Cook
112816-Assumption-wrestling-002
Assumption's Noah Broderson, bottom, works out with brother Julien during the team's workout Monday in the Assumption wrestling room.
Jeff Cook
112816-Assumption-wrestling-003
Assumption's Julien Broderson receives some instruction from coach Pete Bush during practice in Davenport on Monday.
Jeff Cook
112816-Assumption-wrestling-004
Assumption High School wrestlers Noah Broderson, a 220-pound senior ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, and his brother Julien Broderson, ranked No. 8 at 152, practice in Davenport on Monday.
Jeff Cook
112816-Assumption-wrestling-005
Assumption High School wrestlers Noah Broderson, a 220-pound senior ranked No. 1 and his brother Julien Broderson, ranked No. 6 at 152, during practice in Davenport, Iowa Monday November 28, 2016.
Jeff Cook
Julien Broderson
J. Broderson
013016-wrestling13
Assumption's Julien Broderson throws Davenport Central's Gabe Behrendt to the mat last Saturday during their 170 pound championship match at the MAC tournament in Clinton. The Knights wrestle in the Camanche sectional Saturday.
John Schultz
013016-wrestling14
Davenport Central's Gabe Behrendt wrestles Assumption's Julien Broderson, Saturday, January 30, 2016, during their 170 pound championship match at the MAC wrestling tournament held in Clinton. Broderson won 6-4.
John Schultz
011416-qct-spt-bett assum wrestle02
Assumption's Julien Broderson wrestles Bettendorf's Alex Rosas Thursday night at 182 pounds. Broderson recorded a 16-0 technical fall in 2 minutes, 41 seconds.
John Schultz