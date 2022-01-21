Dozen Q-C girls reach quarterfinals at IWCOA state tournament

CORALVILLE — A dozen girls from the Quad-Cities metro and surrounding area are still in the hunt for a state wrestling championship.
Led by Ella Schmit, Bettendorf has three wrestlers in the quarterfinals at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls state tournament at Xtream Arena.
Hannah Beintema, in her first season of wrestling, reached the quarterfinals at 105 pounds with two pins.
Schmit, vying for a third consecutive title, recorded two falls at 125 in 1 minute, 35 seconds and 54 seconds. Alexys Petersen had three pins in under a minute for the Bulldogs at 130.
Bettendorf accumulated 80 points Friday and was in fifth place behind Waverly-Shell Rock (100), Colfax-Mingo (99), Decorah (86) and Mid-Prairie (81). There were 145 schools to register at least one point on the opening day and 695 girls to participate.
Other quarterfinalists from the metro are Pleasant Valley's Caitlin Reiter (115) and Aine Moffit (145), Davenport West's Jada Daily (110) and Niah Smith (145), North Scott's Khylie Wainwright (115) and Muscatine's Bayley Hawkins (190).
Wilton's Hannah Rogers (120), Wapello's Tatum Wolford (145) and West Liberty's Amerie Alvarado (220) are the area quarterfinalists.
Moffit, fourth place at 152 last year, had three pins Friday. Daily, also a place winner last year, had two falls, as did Wainwright, Smith, Hawkins, Rogers and Wolford.
North Scott, in the top 10 in the team race, totaled 74 points.
Quarterfinals are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday followed by the semifinals in the afternoon. A parade of champions ceremony will take place around 4:40 p.m. leading into the 5 p.m. placing matches.