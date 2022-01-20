Elgin, Lancers stave off Knights in MAC dual

“He’s just a grinder,” Kelly said. “He’s a kid that has worked his way up. He still has got some areas to improve on, but there is a grit and toughness for his teammates and himself.

“There were some matches up at The Clash (in La Crosse, Wis.) where I was inspired watching this guy. He was getting the dog kicked out of him for six minutes but he never quit. That same day he comes back and fights into overtime and wins one for the team.

"A guy who couldn't envision himself in our lineup when he was a freshman or sophomore and now is a big-time part of it. That's how our program is built."

Elgin said the never-give-up attitude stems from his childhood.

“It comes from my brother beating on me,” Elgin said. “We’d go always at it, so that’s always been my wrestling style to go out and give it my all.”

Jacob Maes (113), Derrick Bass (126), Michael Macias (145) and Allen Catour (160) had bonus-point wins for the Knights.

North Scott still did enough to get the win and remain unbeaten in conference duals. The Lancers travel to the Ed Winger Invitational in Urbandale this weekend.