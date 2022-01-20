Elgin, Lancers stave off Knights in MAC dual

ELDRIDGE — Luke Elgin does not possess the best record or even the best technique on North Scott High School’s wrestling team.
Still, coach Drew Kelly said Elgin’s impact is profound.
“He’s just got a no-quit attitude about him,” Kelly said. “I’m so proud of that kid because he’s come a long way and got a lot in front of him. The way he competes, you’re not going to rule him out of anything.”
Elgin, a senior and in his first year as a varsity starter, beat Assumption’s Kaleb Kreinbring 9-3 on Thursday night to help North Scott beat Assumption 39-26 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual at The Pit.
The teams split the 12 contested bouts, but North Scott received forfeits at 220 and 285 pounds to prevail. Assumption held state-ranked Aiden Morgan (220) out, and Joe Turner (285) was sidelined with injury.
“The kids showed up tonight, fought and battled,” Assumption coach Sonny Alvarez said. “I’ve been waiting all year to put together individual efforts like that. We had some good wins and had some kids who lost that closed the gap from the beginning of the year.
“We still got work to do, but we’ve still got some time left in the season to get better.”
In addition to the two forfeits, North Scott received pins from Cael Straley (132), Peyton Westlin (152) and AJ Petersen (195).
The 138-pound Elgin gave North Scott its first lead of the dual with his decision win.
“Overall, I think I wrestled a good match and wrestled six minutes,” Elgin said. “I got to most of my shots. I just couldn’t turn him on bottom. I was hoping I could get the turn and more points for our team.”
Elgin has made plenty of sacrifices for the Lancers. He was weighing around 160 to 165 pounds this summer, but made the decision to start cutting weight then to fill a lineup spot at 138.
Teammate and close friend Trace Gephart saw the commitment Elgin had during his summer training.
“It shows he has guts and he can do hard stuff,” Gephart said. “He’s very proud of himself and should be proud of himself. He did a really good job with that.”
Elgin has an 18-14 record this season. There has been plenty of times this season he has been overmatched, but he’s been pinned only once.
That determination to fight off his back and save a team point or two can be the difference in the outcome of a dual meet.
“He’s just a grinder,” Kelly said. “He’s a kid that has worked his way up. He still has got some areas to improve on, but there is a grit and toughness for his teammates and himself.
“There were some matches up at The Clash (in La Crosse, Wis.) where I was inspired watching this guy. He was getting the dog kicked out of him for six minutes but he never quit. That same day he comes back and fights into overtime and wins one for the team.
"A guy who couldn't envision himself in our lineup when he was a freshman or sophomore and now is a big-time part of it. That's how our program is built."
Elgin said the never-give-up attitude stems from his childhood.
“It comes from my brother beating on me,” Elgin said. “We’d go always at it, so that’s always been my wrestling style to go out and give it my all.”
Jacob Maes (113), Derrick Bass (126), Michael Macias (145) and Allen Catour (160) had bonus-point wins for the Knights.
North Scott still did enough to get the win and remain unbeaten in conference duals. The Lancers travel to the Ed Winger Invitational in Urbandale this weekend.
"(Assumption) has got some horses in there," Kelly said. "I thought we just looked OK tonight, maybe a little bit of it being a home dual and the emotion and coming out fired up.