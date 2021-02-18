Falcons' Hodges stuns fifth seed with pin; Schmit in hunt for state medal

Luna, a freshman, pulled out a 3-0 win over Linn-Mar’s Kane Naaktgeboren, a wrestler he saw many times on the AAU circuit.

“Having three matches in here (Wednesday for state duals) was a real plus,” Luna said. “I was able to get used to the arena and get used to the atmosphere the arena gives off.

“I was still a little nervous, but this should get me going for the rest of the tournament.”

The other four Bettendorf quarterfinalists collected bonus-point wins. The Bulldogs accumulated 22 ½ team points and are in fifth place following the first round. Waukee is the leader with 32 ½ points.

Trace Gephart (113), Josh Connor (138), Peyton Westlin (145), Deven Strief (160) and AJ Petersen (182) reached the quarterfinal round for the Lancers.

Strief, wrestling on a torn ACL, trailed 2-1 after the opening period but was able to lock up a cradle in the second period to pin seventh-ranked Caden Schmidt of Norwalk in 3:54.

“I tried at first and failed,” Strief said. “I tried the other side and failed again. When he was coming the other way and stood up, I just locked it. He was starting to break it, but I just got a burst of adrenaline, held on and pinned him.”