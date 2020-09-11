Farmer eyeing big senior season before heading to West Point

“To be 100% honest with you, I didn’t start thinking about West Point until the end of my sophomore year,” said Farmer. “That was when I got a letter in the mail from coach Ward.”

Farmer said that Ward spotted him during a summer tournament.

“I’m pretty excited,” said Farmer. “I like coach Ward a lot. That’s why I made the decision. I like his mindset; we have similar mindsets.”

Farmer is already gearing himself up for his senior season, having found a way to work on his skills even during the COVID-19 pandemic. After being shut down for the first month of the pandemic. Farmer said he found ways to get in his work on the mat all summer through connections with the Young Guns Wrestling club run by former Augustana College coach and University of Iowa All-American Eric Juergens.

“He’s awesome,” said Farmer of Juergens. “If it wasn’t for him, I would not be where I am today. … He has played a major role in me getting to where I am today.”