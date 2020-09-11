Farmer eyeing big senior season before heading to West Point

Charlie Farmer is hoping to finish his high school wrestling career in style this season.
No matter how the Moline senior’s final season goes, though, he already knows what lies ahead.
Farmer, one of the area's top wrestlers in the lower weights, has verbally committed to wrestle for The United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.
“The West Point opportunity is just phenomenal,” said Farmer. “It was the opportunity and the coaches that made my decision easy.”
Farmer, who said he has yet to make a visit to the Army campus, is ranked 15th nationally at the 106-pound weight class by InterMat Wrestle.
However, that will not be the weight at which Farmer wrestles in the future.
“Probably for the state series, I will be at 120,” said Farmer, who likely projects as a 125-pounder in college. “I’ve grown a lot. And it was a pretty tough weight cut, so 120 is where I need to be.”
Contact from Army coach Kevin Ward piqued his interest in going the military rout, and the Golden Knights have just one 125-pounder on their roster, making it even more attractive. Farmer said he had interest from Wisconsin (where he said he took an unofficial visit), South Dakota State, Brown and the Air Force Academy.
“To be 100% honest with you, I didn’t start thinking about West Point until the end of my sophomore year,” said Farmer. “That was when I got a letter in the mail from coach Ward.”
Farmer said that Ward spotted him during a summer tournament.
“I’m pretty excited,” said Farmer. “I like coach Ward a lot. That’s why I made the decision. I like his mindset; we have similar mindsets.”
Farmer is already gearing himself up for his senior season, having found a way to work on his skills even during the COVID-19 pandemic. After being shut down for the first month of the pandemic. Farmer said he found ways to get in his work on the mat all summer through connections with the Young Guns Wrestling club run by former Augustana College coach and University of Iowa All-American Eric Juergens.
“He’s awesome,” said Farmer of Juergens. “If it wasn’t for him, I would not be where I am today. … He has played a major role in me getting to where I am today.”
Despite three solid years of high school wrestling, national exposure in the prep off-season and his national recognition, Farmer said he still feels as if he has plenty of room for improvement. That is his perspective even after a quality junior campaign in which he finished fifth at the Class 3A state finals and logged a 45-3 record that included Western Big 6 Conference, regional and sectional titles.
The goal for the 17-year-old’s senior season is simple.
“A state championship,” he said confidently. “I’ve been working for that. I want a state title before I leave high school.”
