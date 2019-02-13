DES MOINES — Jacob Felderman admitted the past several days have been difficult after failing to get out of the district tournament last Saturday.
But with Davenport Assumption’s wrestling team in the state dual team competition for a 12th consecutive season, Felderman had one last opportunity to don a singlet for the Knights.
He made it count.
Felderman pinned Independence’s Caleb Straw late in the first period to clinch the fifth-place dual for Assumption 39-35 on Wednesday evening at the Class 2A state tournament inside Wells Fargo Arena.
“It was important,” said Felderman, who stood up and did a temporary flex after he was awarded the fall. “I wanted to get it done for the team, but most of all, I wanted to do it for myself.
"I wanted to go out with a bang, and that’s what we did tonight.”
Fourth-seeded Assumption (20-7) fell to Crestwood in the quarterfinals, 37-25. The Cadets had an 8-6 advantage in victories and 3-2 edge in pins.
The difference came at 195 pounds.
Kole Kreinbring, wrestling up a weight, had a 3-1 lead when he was whistled for an illegal slam. Crestwood’s Treyton Burnikel could not continue and was given a win by injury.
Kreinbring had Burnikel on his back and was working toward a pin.
It turned out to be a 12-point swing.
Assumption coach Jon Terronez saw it on video afterward and thought the official was in error.
“The hard part is, it is a judgment call on the referee's part and those are hard to challenge,” Terronez said. “Kole has done that exact same move 15 to 20 times and gotten a pin.
“It is a tough pill to swallow, but we can’t leave it in the referee’s hands. There was a lot of close matches that we should have won.”
Crestwood limited Assumption’s bonus points.
Other than Julien Broderson — who had three more pins Wednesday and improved to 49-0 for the season — and Logan Schimanski, the Knights had only one other match where they gained an extra point.
The 170-pound Schimanski won two of his three matches and called it a valuable experience going into his junior season.
“I was just out here trying to help my seniors out, get them some wins and do the best for them,” Schimanski said, “but this is pretty good for me because I’m getting experience for the next two years.”
The Knights beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36-32 in the consolation semifinals.
In the last dual, Assumption dug itself a 23-0 hole. It stormed back with pins from Kreinbring, Broderson, Seth Adrian, Ethan Forker and TJ Fitzpatrick to move within five.
Noah Gonzalez executed a four-point move on the edge of the mat in the closing seconds to prevail by decision at 126. Felderman followed with a fall to clinch the dual.
“Obviously, we all want a state title as a team, but you don’t always get what you want in this sport,” Felderman said. “We lost a lot of duals to 3A schools, so to win a couple matches here, I think it shows we belonged here.”
Felderman is one of five seniors in Assumption’s lineup. One of them — Broderson — will represent Assumption in the traditional tournament Thursday night along with Adrian and Ethan Forker.
“I’m proud of our team,” Terronez said. “It is a learning process, for me and our team. Fifth place is not bad for my first year.
“We’ve got some good guys leaving, but we’ve got some good ones coming in. I think we’ll be in contention for a title next year.”