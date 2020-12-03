Finch excited for Golden Eagles wrestling

ALEDO — When he was hired for a second go-round as Mercer County High School's head wrestling coach this past summer, Jeremy Finch was more than ready to get back to work.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to affect prep sports in Illinois — in particular, pushing the start of the wrestling season to April — the 1994 Aledo High School graduate admits that playing the waiting game has not been easy.
"It's been really difficult," said Finch. "It's been strange. At this point, we should have a couple of meets under our belt and should be in the room practicing. Not being able to do any of that, you feel kind of defeated. We did use our contact days, but all we could do were agility and conditioning drills and weightlifting.
"The kids have been turning out, but it hasn't been easy for them. The last conversation we had was about planning on having a season, starting in April and running through June."
Should wrestling get underway in the spring, Finch's main concern will be the possibility of having to share his athletes with other sports that could be taking place at the same time.
"I'm waiting to see what we do with football starting in February, because I've got some bigger kids out for the first time who are football players, and now I may lose them," he said. "I've got quite a few kids who play baseball, and I'm afraid I'm going to lose them to that. The problem we may run into is all sports starting around the same time. That's what we're dealing with."
Returning to the program he coached for three seasons from 2010-13 before spending six years as an assistant at Davenport Assumption, Finch has plenty of reasons to be anxious for a season to take place whenever it gets started.
He inherits a Golden Eagle squad that is coming off back-to-back regional team titles and three such championships in the last four years. A strong returning nucleus is anchored by senior Broctyn King, a Class 1A state qualifier and regional and sectional runner-up at 113 pounds last season.
King capped a 41-13 campaign by placing sixth at the state meet in Champaign. Fellow returning seniors Carson Tippie (145) and Griffin Kernan (170) and junior 132-pounder Jon Headley were individual sectional qualifiers.
"In the short time we were together in the weight room during the offseason, I really liked what I saw of these kids," said Finch, who during his first stint at Mercer County led the Golden Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2012 dual state team tournament, followed by a second-place showing in '13.
"We've got a state placewinner back in Broctyn, and senior kids who made good runs at regionals and sectionals. I'm looking forward to seeing that senior leadership, and a freshman class coming in that's really talented. Hopefully we have a season."
