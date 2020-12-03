Finch excited for Golden Eagles wrestling

ALEDO — When he was hired for a second go-round as Mercer County High School's head wrestling coach this past summer, Jeremy Finch was more than ready to get back to work.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to affect prep sports in Illinois — in particular, pushing the start of the wrestling season to April — the 1994 Aledo High School graduate admits that playing the waiting game has not been easy.

"It's been really difficult," said Finch. "It's been strange. At this point, we should have a couple of meets under our belt and should be in the room practicing. Not being able to do any of that, you feel kind of defeated. We did use our contact days, but all we could do were agility and conditioning drills and weightlifting.

"The kids have been turning out, but it hasn't been easy for them. The last conversation we had was about planning on having a season, starting in April and running through June."

Should wrestling get underway in the spring, Finch's main concern will be the possibility of having to share his athletes with other sports that could be taking place at the same time.