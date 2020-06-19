Finch returns home to coach Golden Eagles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ALEDO, Ill. — For nearly 25 years, being a wrestling coach has been a big part of Jeremy Finch's life.

His hometown of Aledo also plays a substantial role in the life of the 45-year-old Finch, a former standout on the mats for the Green Dragons in the 1990s and one of only three head coaches in the decade-long history of Mercer County wrestling.

Taking last winter off from the sport he loves after spending a six-season stint from 2014 to 2019 as an assistant at Davenport Assumption, the 1994 Aledo graduate is returning to wrestling and his hometown team for his second stint as the Golden Eagles' coach.

"I'm excited. It's going to be fun. I can't wait to get started," said Finch, who will replace the man who succeeded him in 2013, fellow former Green Dragon standout Steve Speaker.

"Taking last year off was different for me. It felt weird, but at the same time it was good to get away, be with my family and not on the road most of the time. Being away from the sport, I was able to focus on my wife and family."

Spending a season at home instead of being matside also enabled Finch to rediscover his passing for wrestling.