Finch returns home to coach Golden Eagles

ALEDO, Ill. — For nearly 25 years, being a wrestling coach has been a big part of Jeremy Finch's life.
His hometown of Aledo also plays a substantial role in the life of the 45-year-old Finch, a former standout on the mats for the Green Dragons in the 1990s and one of only three head coaches in the decade-long history of Mercer County wrestling.
Taking last winter off from the sport he loves after spending a six-season stint from 2014 to 2019 as an assistant at Davenport Assumption, the 1994 Aledo graduate is returning to wrestling and his hometown team for his second stint as the Golden Eagles' coach.
"I'm excited. It's going to be fun. I can't wait to get started," said Finch, who will replace the man who succeeded him in 2013, fellow former Green Dragon standout Steve Speaker.
"Taking last year off was different for me. It felt weird, but at the same time it was good to get away, be with my family and not on the road most of the time. Being away from the sport, I was able to focus on my wife and family."
Spending a season at home instead of being matside also enabled Finch to rediscover his passing for wrestling.
"Being away rekindled my passing to be in the room again," he said. "I think I had to step away to take the time and get a little perspective. I'm still young enough, and I've still got the passion and energy for the program. When this opportunity presented itself, I wanted to get back into it."
A key part of Aledo's lone state-qualifying wrestling squad in 1994, Finch briefly competed at Monmouth College prior to the school dropping the sport. He returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach under John Swank in 1997 and served in that role up to Aledo's consolidation with Westmer in 2009.
He continued as an assistant under Joe Verlinden in the Golden Eagles' first year of existence, then moved up to succeed Verlinden for the 2010-11 winter season. In his three years, MerCo reached the dual state team tournament twice, taking third in 2012 and second the following year.
"I'm really looking forward to getting Mercer County back to where it used to be," Finch said. "It's about representing the program and getting it out in the community. We were one of the premier programs in the state, and we can be that again. The cupboard's not bare here at all."
Finch inherits a Mercer County squad that has won three regional titles in the last four seasons, including back-to-back crowns. Among the returning Eagles is senior Broctyn King, a Class 1A sectional runner-up at 113 pounds, plus five other individual sectional qualifiers.
"I'm trying not to re-invent the wheel here," Finch said. "I'm just going to bring the energy every day, get some more numbers out, and I feel like I can do it. I'm selling myself to the kids, and I want to try to get them to realize that wrestling is a wonderful sport that can do so many good things for you."
