First round matchups for locals in inaugural IGHSAU girls state wrestling tournament

This week will begin the inaugural Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls state wrestling tournament. Over 1,300 wrestlers competed in eight regional tournaments across the state last week.
That number is now trimmed to 448 over 14 weight classes and the action inside Xtream Arena in Coralville will commence on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. with first round matches.
Here is a glance at the first round bouts featuring the 33 qualifiers from the surrounding Quad-Cities area.
100 pounds
Ava McNeal (Lewis Central, 38-4) vs. Abby Kennis (Bettendorf, 22-14); Hailey Kemper (Fort Madison, 18-8) vs. Koda Fogg (Tipton, 24-16)
105 pounds
Carissa Herson (Southeast Polk, 31-12) vs. Madi Lundvall (Wapello, 16-14); Emma Miller (Treynor, 20-11) vs. Lainey Shelangoski (Durant, 25-5); Taylor Strief (Bettendorf, 32-3) vs. Faith Cooper (Waukon, 25-15)
110 pounds
Alissa Sanchez (West Liberty, 27-16) vs. Kacy Miller (Western Iowa, 29-2)
115 pounds
Lauren Rogalla (Bettendorf, 27-9) vs. Taylor Atwell (Perry, 30-12); Caitlin Reiter (Pleasant Valley, 28-2) vs. Devan Chadwick (Colfax-Mingo, 28-18); Silvia Garcia-Vazquez (West Liberty, 28-5) vs. Sydney King (Ogden, 18-9); Callia Logan (Clinton, 12-9) vs. Adison Musser (Anamosa, 40-1)
120 pounds
Isabella Giza (Bettendorf, 23-8) vs. Jada Daily (Davenport, 26-8); Khylie Wainwright (North Scott, 29-8) vs. Emma Descourouez (Clear Creek Amana, 25-12); Abigail Meyrer (Pleasant Valley, 43-1) vs. Grace Patterson (Central DeWitt, 19-15)
125 pounds
Mackenzie Childers (Cedar Rapids Prairie, 44-0) vs. Kily Castillo (Muscatine, 15-11); Apryl Halsor (Cedar Falls, 38-8) vs. Kiley Collins (West Liberty, 25-11); Nesa Selmani (Bettendorf, 24-8) vs. Riann Holt (Williamsburg, 25-7); Hannah Rogers (Wilton, 28-3) vs. Sierra Wieland (CBCSD Co-Op, 26-15)
130 pounds
Tierney Perkins (Creston, 30-6) vs. Becca Hinderaker (Tipton, 29-10); Alexys Petersen (Bettendorf, 33-4) vs. Ava Hofer (Linn-Mar, 27-13)
135 pounds
Kiley Langley (Wilton, 26-6) vs. Audrianna Rosol (Centerville, 20-6)
140 pounds
Kaydence Boorn (Wilton, 25-5) vs. Katelynn Huebsch (Osage, 31-19); Hayley Setrum (Linn-Mar, 29-14) vs. Nellie Stagg (West Liberty, 24-12)
145 pounds
Dionni Garcia-Vazquez (West Liberty, 34-4) vs. Addison Herrick (Raccoon River-Northwest, 33-18); Greta Brus (Davenport, 29-6) vs. Lindsey Hospodarsky (Alburnett, 24-9)
155 pounds
Jorie Hanenburg (North Scott, 37-3) vs. Paige Howieson (Dubuque Hempstead, 16-5)
170 pounds
No locals
190 pounds
Jana TerWee (West Lyon, 17-1) vs. Arie Russell (Clinton, 10-8); Ciera Hutton-Spieker (Interstate 35, 20-3) vs. Amerie Alvarado (West Liberty, 18-9)
235 pounds
Averyia Binnion (Central DeWitt, 17-3) vs. Makenna Fetters (Martensdale-St. Marys, 24-9); Briar Ludeman (Cedar Falls, 32-16) vs. Cambrie McLoyd (Clinton, 13-6); Hannah Illg-Keith (Sioux Central, 18-9) vs. Madison Andrews (North Scott, 13-7); Savannah Sistad (Creston, 9-1) vs. Molly Bramble (Louisa-Muscatine, 5-11)