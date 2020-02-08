Fitzpatrick among 11 Knights to advance

T.J. Fitzpatrick couldn't lift weights for about five months. He couldn't train on the mat all fall and was a spectator for the first six weeks of the wrestling season.
Fitzpatrick didn't let the time off define his junior season.
Back on the mat about five months after elbow surgery, the Davenport Assumption 126-pounder powered his way through Saturday's Class 2A sectional meet with a 5-2 victory in the finals over 38-win Austin Lenz of Tipton at Assumption High School.
"I was really struggling at first," Fitzpatrick said. "My lungs were so bad because I was out of shape. I've got (14) matches under my belt now and I'm feeling good."
Fitzpatrick was one of 11 Assumption wrestlers to qualify for next week's district meet in Washington. Freshman Michael Macias (138 pounds) and junior Logan Schimanski (170) also won sectional titles.
Assumption had eight runners-up to claim the team title with 241 points and advance to Tuesday night's regional duals in La Porte City.
"You always want to get to that next step, but 11 through is a good number," Assumption coach Jon Terronez said. "We're not content.
"I feel like we're a better dual team than traditional tournament team. I'm really confident we can make a run to the state (dual) finals depending on how the bracket goes."
Camanche secured the second spot to regional team duals. The Indians will wrestle in Manchester on Tuesday night in a four-team field with top-ranked West Delaware, Anamosa and Solon.
"I love the team that we have," Camanche 132-pound sectional champion Eric Kinkaid said. "We did well last year, but we stepped it up a notch today and hopefully next year we can do even better."
There were several intriguing finals matches.
Assumption's Derrick Bass had a 16-3 lead over Columbus Community's Lane Scorpil in the 106-pound final, but Scorpil caught Bass with a headlock and pinned him in 3:59 to remain unbeaten on the year.
Scorpil said it was the first time he's used a headlock move in high school.
"Surprised, happy and can't describe it," Scorpil said. "I really had nothing to lose. I knew I had to do something."
The Knights were on the wrong end of another heartbreaker at 120.
Camanche's Ben Vogel trailed Ethan Forker 1-0 with four seconds left. On a restart, Vogel recorded a reversal for a 2-1 victory.
"He wasn't expecting me to just go at my all," Vogel said. "I wanted to get to my feet as fast as I could and score a point, but we got in a scramble and I happened to get two."
Kinkaid (132), Cade Everson (160) and Logan Waltz (182) also captured titles for the Indians.
In a battle of unbeaten wrestlers, West Liberty's Kobe Simon knocked off Assumption's Seth Adrian 7-3 at 220. Simon had two third-period takedowns, both off initial attacks from Adrian.
Adrian beat Simon two out of three times last year.
"I've had this day marked for a while," Simon said. "I was really pumped.
"I was just re-attacking off his shots, waiting for him to shoot and it worked."
Central DeWitt's Keaton Zeimet (113) and Cole Miller (285) won sectional titles along with Tipton's Kaleb Nerem (145), West Liberty's Will Esmoil (152) and Columbus' Chance Malone (195).
Macias pinned his way through the 138-pound bracket.
"It was good to set the tone for districts," Macias said. "To pin both of my kids today, it did spark some thunder in me."
Fitzpatrick continues to build up his endurance.
He suffered the elbow injury at an Iowa State team camp in August. He had Tommy John surgery the first week of September.
"The surgeon told me five months, so I knew I was going to be back at some point this year," Fitzpatrick said.
Fitzpatrick returned for the Bettendorf dual last month and has compiled 13 wins in 15 matches. He did plenty of live wrestling in the room to improve his conditioning.
"There is a reason T.J. is one of our captains," Terronez said. "He kept plugging away and made it a goal to be back. He's a central part of our team and a great leader."