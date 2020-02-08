Fitzpatrick among 11 Knights to advance

Camanche secured the second spot to regional team duals. The Indians will wrestle in Manchester on Tuesday night in a four-team field with top-ranked West Delaware, Anamosa and Solon.

"I love the team that we have," Camanche 132-pound sectional champion Eric Kinkaid said. "We did well last year, but we stepped it up a notch today and hopefully next year we can do even better."

There were several intriguing finals matches.

Assumption's Derrick Bass had a 16-3 lead over Columbus Community's Lane Scorpil in the 106-pound final, but Scorpil caught Bass with a headlock and pinned him in 3:59 to remain unbeaten on the year.

Scorpil said it was the first time he's used a headlock move in high school.

"Surprised, happy and can't describe it," Scorpil said. "I really had nothing to lose. I knew I had to do something."

The Knights were on the wrong end of another heartbreaker at 120.

Camanche's Ben Vogel trailed Ethan Forker 1-0 with four seconds left. On a restart, Vogel recorded a reversal for a 2-1 victory.