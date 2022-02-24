Five local wrestlers will compete in the first ever IHSA girls wrestling state tournament

Friday and Saturday in Bloomington will mark the beginning of a new era that many local female wrestlers can’t wait to experience.

For the first time, the IHSA is hosting a sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament.

Richard’s Mia Palumbo was the first girl to win a match at the IHSA state meet in 2018, and in June 2021 the IHSA approved a girls tournament — making Illinois the 28th state to do so.

Five local wrestlers, including two from the same school, will partake in the event, which features 14 weight classes with 16 wrestlers in each division.

Rock Island’s Rebecca Ferguson (100 pounds) and Sanaa Hampton (145), Moline’s Ruby Sepeda (190), Sherrard’s Bri Bynum (125) and Erie-Prophetstown’s Jayda Rosenow (130) all earned spots in the tournament after top-four finishes at their respective sectionals.

Ferguson is the only senior of the group and the only one with a winning record (14-8). She placed second in the Peoria Richwoods sectional after a pin in the quarterfinals and a major decision victory in the semifinals to punch her ticket to the first ever girls state tournament.

“I never would have thought we would have gotten here,” Ferguson said. “From being the only girl on that mat when I was five to having an entire group at state at every weight class, it’s just so competitive now.”

Ferguson got her start in wrestling when she was just five years old because of her brother. But it wasn’t until recently that she saw how much the sport was growing.

“Personally, I have not seen a lot of female wrestlers,” Ferguson said. “So when Sanaa joined the team a couple years back, I was like just like ‘Wow, there’s another girl.’ That was really shocking to me because I never had another girl to wrestle with. It was usually just me.”

And now after years of work, Ferguson will be able to compete in her first state tournament. She, along with Hampton, will be among the many athletes across the state to be their schools’ first ever female wrestler to qualify for the state tournament.

“I have no words, I mean, I don’t know how to feel because I have never had this opportunity, to have our own state,” Ferguson said. “We’re finally getting recognized. When I was younger I felt like I always got pushed aside or the girls weren’t taken seriously, but now we finally have our own state. I’m here to be a part of it and to compete.”

Hampton, a sophomore, will be joining Ferguson in Bloomington. Rock Island is the only local school with more than one female wrestler in the state tournament.

“Everyone was so happy that I qualified, and I was, too,” Hampton said. “I’m really excited for it. I want to get first and try my best.”

Moline’s Sepeda got into wrestling when she was younger because of her brother, Rudy. The junior Maroon placed second at her sectional tournament to clinch a spot in the state tournament.

“As a female only ever wrestling males, I never made it to state before,” Sepeda said. “We’re finally getting a chance to show what we can do. It feels like the work is kind of paying off now.”

Sepeda credits her brother for helping her improve as a wrestler these past couple years.

“He really helped me do everything I needed,” Sepeda said. “Even when I lost, he would make me better and show me what I did wrong and how to fix it.”

Sherrard’s Bynum and EP’s Rosenow also qualified for state. Bynum (13-24) has competed in 15 more matches than any other local wrestler headed to Bloomington. Rosenow is only a freshman, and will take a 5-6 mark into the state tournament.

Wrestling will get underway at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning in Grossinger Motors Arena. Quarterfinals will start at 11 a.m. The semifinals will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday and the state title bouts will begin at 2 p.m. The dual team state tournament will also take place in Bloomington at the same time.

