The second annual Muddy Water Duals, sponsored by Rock Valley, takes place Saturday inside the Carver Center on the Augustana College Campus.
Besides a new venue, the 12-team event — which pits Iowa versus Illinois — has added two new schools in Davenport Assumption and Geneseo.
Each school will wrestle five duals starting at 9 a.m., with the featured matchups coming at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Here is a look at five things to watch this weekend:
Big-boy bouts
There will be plenty of talent on display in the 285-pound weight class.
The Iowa side features a pair of state-ranked wrestlers in Bettendorf sophomore Griffin Liddle and Davenport Central senior Manny McGowan. Pleasant Valley's Evan Kilstrom won the DeJarnatt Invitational in Sterling two weeks ago and posted a 5-1 mark at the Battle of Waterloo last weekend.
In Illinois, Geneseo's Billy Blaser is ranked second by Illinois Matmen in Class 2A. Moline junior Cobie Underwood is not in the state rankings, but lost just a 2-1 decision to Liddle at last year's event.
Blaser, fourth at last year's state tournament and off to a 13-2 start, is expected to wrestle at Division III Wisconsin-Eau Claire next year. He beat Wisconsin signee Aydin Guttridge of Rockford East last weekend.
Light weights, too
The other intriguing weight class is 106 pounds. Moline sophomore Charlie Farmer, ranked fourth in 3A, is off to an exceptional start this season with a championship at the 16-team Prospect Invitational earlier this month. Geneseo freshman Anthony Montez lost to Farmer 4-1.
On the Iowa side, Bettendorf freshman Dustin Bohren is ranked 10th in 3A. Also, Davenport West's best wrestler is at this weight class in Travis Hodges, Assumption's Ethan Forker came into the week with 15 wins, and North's Eleazar Valerio claimed a title at the Jim Boyd Invitational and lost to Forker by 6-4 decision recently.
Wrestlers to watch
Besides the names mentioned above, the tournament features some of the best wrestlers in their respective states.
Assumption senior and Iowa State signee Julien Broderson, ranked 15th in the country at 195 pounds by FloWrestling, is undefeated and chasing a third consecutive state title this winter. He hasn't lost a contested match since December of his sophomore season.
PV junior middle weight Eli Loyd already has eclipsed 100 wins, was a state runner-up last year and is ranked No. 1 at 145 this season.
Rock Island junior Victor Guzman (132 pounds) and Alleman sophomore Jack Patting (145) are ranked among the top five at their weight in Illinois.
Fewer forfeits?
During the news conference last week, Geneseo coach Jon Murray encouraged teams to fill their lineups as much as possible for this event.
There were 81 forfeits, seven of those double forfeits, in the 23 duals last year. That equates to about 3 1/2 forfeits per dual. In fact, a couple of the duals had just seven or eight contested matches.
Geneseo dropped a competitive quadrangular meet in Naperville from its schedule to participate in the Muddy Water Duals.
"We'll put our best team out there, and I'll do my best to not forfeit any weight classes," Murray said. "We go there to get matches, so let's all try and get as many wrestlers five matches as possible."
Central activities director and event organizer Brian Ehlinger agreed.
"It is a great way to get kids excited," Ehlinger said. "Maybe you stick a kid in there you normally wouldn't. That's the value in the draw for keeping teams in is that they can get matches when they come.
"So, yes, fill those lineups and let's go."
Which state wins?
Illinois won last year's inaugural event and the traveling trophy. Led by Moline's 5-0 mark, Illinois had a 13-10 edge in duals and finished with a 41.1 to 30.1 advantage in dual team average.
Since each team will wrestle five duals this season, total dual team score will be utilized instead of average.
Illinois figures to be the favorite again with a pair of state-ranked teams in Alleman (ninth in 1A) and Geneseo (10th in 2A). Sterling and Moline are very formidable as well.
Bettendorf is ranked seventh in Iowa 3A and Assumption is fourth in 2A. The other four Iowa schools, PV, Central, North and Davenport West, have losing dual records.