Forfeits too much for Pioneers to overcome against Rocks

Rock Island took advantage of seven forfeits from the Alleman wresting team and received outstanding performances on the mat from Aime Iranyibutse and Andrew Marquez to win the Western Big 6 match 51-24 at Alleman’s Don Morris Gymnasium on Thursday night.
Alleman Coach James Ealy’s squad is operating at half-strength because of injuries and mandated quarantines because of COVID-19 exposure by some members of his wrestling team.
“It is tough to compete when we lose so many points to forfeit, but our guys were able to stay positive and take advantage of our opportunities, winning four out of the six matches on the night against Rocky,” said Ealy.
Alleman’s Dalton Nimrick won the first match of the evening at 106 pounds with a pin at 28 seconds into the first period over Rock Island’s Rebecca Ferguson to give Alleman its only lead of the meet at 6-0. Forfeits followed for the Rocks at 113, 120, 126, 132 and 138 pounds to put Rock Island ahead, 30-6.
At 145 pounds, Iranyibutse scored early on Alleman’s Gage Mowry and remained in control and combative through all three periods of his 12-5 win.
“Aime Iranybutse did a great job for us against a tough Alleman wrestler,” said Rock Island Coach Joel Stockwell. “He kept battling and came up with a good win for us.”
After Alleman scored a forfeit at 152 pounds, the most competitive match of the night followed at 160, as the Pioneers' David Dierickx defeated Rocky’s Amare Overton in overtime, 9-7.
“David showed us that he is a quality wrestler in that he didn’t have his best technique tonight but he was gritty and tough, and in the overtime period, he cut the corner on a good move and scored two points in secure the win,” Ealy said.
Following another Alleman forfeit at 170 pounds, the Pioneers' Jack Patting, who is committed to Augustana for wrestling and football, moved up a weight class to 182 pounds, and pinned Rocky’s Ian Marshall at 30 seconds in the first period.
Rock Island’s Marquez scored the only pin of the night for the Rocks, defeating Alleman’s Joey Magee at 220 pounds in 1:01.
The 285-pound match proved to be another highlight of the evening, as Alleman’s Eli Dalton defeated Jace Bennet by the score of 3-0 in a close battle that was in doubt until the final moments.
“I knew that my opponent was bigger than me, and I was able to create movement with my hands and footwork to get into position to score,” said Dalton after the meet. “In the final period, I was able to maneuver into an escape and a quick stand-up move to score a takedown and pull out the win.”
Ealy reflected on the COVID-19-affected season after the match.
“I’m certain that Coach Stockwell will agree with me, we are happy to be able to compete and put together a wrestling season this spring. The unfortunate part is that there will be no state-level competition for our wrestlers, which every year the primary goal of the regular season is to prepare for state competition,” said Ealy. “Our objective is to make the best of the situation and create a great wrestling environment for our team and our conference.”