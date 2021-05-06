Forfeits too much for Pioneers to overcome against Rocks

After Alleman scored a forfeit at 152 pounds, the most competitive match of the night followed at 160, as the Pioneers' David Dierickx defeated Rocky’s Amare Overton in overtime, 9-7.

“David showed us that he is a quality wrestler in that he didn’t have his best technique tonight but he was gritty and tough, and in the overtime period, he cut the corner on a good move and scored two points in secure the win,” Ealy said.

Following another Alleman forfeit at 170 pounds, the Pioneers' Jack Patting, who is committed to Augustana for wrestling and football, moved up a weight class to 182 pounds, and pinned Rocky’s Ian Marshall at 30 seconds in the first period.

Rock Island’s Marquez scored the only pin of the night for the Rocks, defeating Alleman’s Joey Magee at 220 pounds in 1:01.

The 285-pound match proved to be another highlight of the evening, as Alleman’s Eli Dalton defeated Jace Bennet by the score of 3-0 in a close battle that was in doubt until the final moments.