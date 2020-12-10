Forker, Argo help Knights sweep triangular

DEWITT — Evan Forker and John Argo have experienced plenty of athletic heartbreak in the past year.
The Davenport Assumption juniors saw their dream of qualifying for the individual state wrestling tournament dashed at districts last year.
Instrumental pieces on Assumption’s football team this fall, they saw the Knights’ undefeated season end in the final seconds against North Scott in the third round of the playoffs.
They’ve turned that frustration into dominance on the mat early this winter.
Forker and Argo each had a pair of wins Thursday night to propel Assumption past Pleasant Valley 48-27 and Central DeWitt 49-25 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference triangular at Central DeWitt High School.
“They’re having fun and they’re hungry,” Assumption coach Jon Terronez said. "Things didn’t end how they wanted them to, so we’ve reminded them you’ve got to use whatever you can to fuel your fire.
"They’re going out there with the mindset, ‘Hey, I’m going to win and you’re not going to be in my way.’ They want to get some redemption."
So far in seven matches, Forker has seven pins at 182 pounds. He has yet to wrestle into the third period. Argo also is 7-0 following a forfeit and technical fall victory over Central DeWitt’s Mitchell Howard at 195.
“Football season gave me a lot of confidence right now and it has been working pretty well,” Forker said.
Forker admits he doesn’t have the brute strength that some of his opponents do at 182, but he has used his aggression and length to offset that.
“My technique is a lot better (than last year),” he said. “I’ve sharpened that up quite a bit and it is working.”
Argo has two pins and a technical fall so far this season.
“It is a nice start,” Argo said, “but I’ve got a lot of work to do. I’ve got to get in better shape, get better with my technique and get ready for the second half of the season.”
Motivation is not a problem. Argo remembers watching several of his teammates wrestle at the traditional state tournament in February after his season ended the day before in the dual team event.
“I had a sour taste in my mouth when I wasn’t wrestling after that (dual tournament) Wednesday,” Argo said. “I want to be that guy next time.”
The Knights are 7-0 in duals so far without their complete lineup.
Allen Catour, a transfer from Orion, won’t be eligible for varsity competition until the first week of January. Derrick Bass, a state place winner last year, was held out Thursday because of a shoulder injury.
Still, Assumption has conquered every challenge.
“We’re just trying to get by with what we’ve got,” Terronez said. “People are stepping up and wrestling, and that’s all we can ask.”
With the pandemic limiting offseason work, Argo has been pleased with the team’s desire so far.
“Something coach Terronez has said from the beginning of the season, we’ve got to push the pace and stay on it,” Argo said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that seem to want it right now and are going after it.”
Central DeWitt collected its first dual victory as a MAC member. The Sabers beat PV 46-29 in the middle dual.
Peyton Morgan (182 pounds), Keaton Kruse (106) and Keaton Zeimet (120) had pins in that dual while the Sabers also capitalized on four open weights for the Spartans.
Central DeWitt coach Matt Ohnemus was proud of his team’s performance after last week’s setback against North Scott.
“Obviously, PV has a long tradition of success and Assumption is really talented,” Ohnemus said. “After North Scott, I felt we needed to refocus on how we wanted to approach these tough competitions.
“I really liked the way guys competed, even in matches that didn’t go our way. We were wrestling tough and not giving in. There were a lot of positives from tonight.”
PV was short-handed for the dual. The Spartans were missing at least three starters — Caden McDermott (160), Rusty VanWetzinga (195) and Aiden Kilstrom (285).
Ike Swanson (145), Ryan Kammerer (170) and Luke Vonderhaar (285) each had two wins for the Spartans.
“With the way things are now (with the pandemic), you’ve got guys sitting out,” PV coach Jacob Larsen said. “We’re not the only program who has to face that. It is a tough pill to swallow and everybody wants to put their best team out there.
“I’m proud of how the kids responded and reacted to it. Ultimately, everybody is happy they can participate and that’s what counts right now. Hopefully by February, we’ve got 100% of our guys, they are at weight and ready to go.”
