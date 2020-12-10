Forker, Argo help Knights sweep triangular

“Football season gave me a lot of confidence right now and it has been working pretty well,” Forker said.

Forker admits he doesn’t have the brute strength that some of his opponents do at 182, but he has used his aggression and length to offset that.

“My technique is a lot better (than last year),” he said. “I’ve sharpened that up quite a bit and it is working.”

Argo has two pins and a technical fall so far this season.

“It is a nice start,” Argo said, “but I’ve got a lot of work to do. I’ve got to get in better shape, get better with my technique and get ready for the second half of the season.”

Motivation is not a problem. Argo remembers watching several of his teammates wrestle at the traditional state tournament in February after his season ended the day before in the dual team event.

“I had a sour taste in my mouth when I wasn’t wrestling after that (dual tournament) Wednesday,” Argo said. “I want to be that guy next time.”

The Knights are 7-0 in duals so far without their complete lineup.