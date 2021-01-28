Forker transfers to Bettendorf, fills lineup spot before postseason

From there, it was all Bulldogs.

Hill, Griffin Liddle (285) and Dustin Bohren (126) secured first-period falls; Ella Schmit (106) and Jayce Luna (120) recorded pins in the second period. Markel Tingle (113) racked up five takedowns and a set of back points to win by major decision.

Over the final eight matches, Bettendorf outscored its rival 42-23.

"We got to the strength in our lineup, so that was really important to get those pins where we got them," Bohren said. "We wrestled well."

PV head coach Jacob Larsen knew it was going to come down to bonus points.

"The biggest problem I knew the kids would have was getting the bonus points," he said. "Team score-wise, I knew that was to be expected with the matchups."

The lineup the Bulldogs ran Thursday will be their lineup, barring any injuries or other reasons, for state duals. It's a lineup Knight feels comfortable with, but knows a win or two from a surprise wrestler will go a long way.

"We got the horses that we need to get the six," Knight said. "We gotta limit the bonus (points) where we're outmatched. A point here or there is huge."

Honoring their seniors, it was an energetic start for the Spartans.