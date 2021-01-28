Forker transfers to Bettendorf, fills lineup spot before postseason

In 2020, Evan Forker was in Davenport Assumption's wrestling room and in the lineup at 182 pounds.
Fast forward to 2021, the junior is in a different room and at a different weight class.
Forker is now donning a Bettendorf singlet and is claiming the spot at 195, giving the Bulldogs a formidable upper weight trifecta. He pinned his opponent, Pleasant Valley's Logan Paul, Thursday night to start a string of seven straight bonus point victories — six by fall — in the Bulldogs' 49-19 MAC dual triumph over the Spartans at Pleasant Valley High School.
"I thought it gave us a lot more energy," Forker said. "Everyone kept it rolling."
Forker's family moved to Bettendorf sometime between December 2020 and this month. It allowed him to be immediately eligible.
"That's a great coach, we always hear a lot of positive things about Coach (Dan) Knight," Forker said. "We thought it would be a really good move. It's a really good wrestling program.
"They welcomed me with open arms."
With the loss of Kane Schmidt for the season and Bradley Hill's bump to 220, it created a vacancy at a weight the Bulldogs have historically had consistency.
Enter Forker.
The junior is weighing in under 180 pounds while wrestling at the third heaviest weight. His length and quickness gave Paul fits.
After securing a takedown in which he picked up the Spartan senior, the two went back to the center of the mat and Forker secured a double-leg into a cradle for the pin in 1 minute, 33 seconds for his first win at his new school.
"All I have to do is be more aggressive," Forker said. "I'm faster than all these other guys. It's definitely helped me out a lot."
Between Bettendorf and Assumption, Forker has wrestled into the third period only once. He is 10-1 on the season entering the conference meet on Saturday.
"He's giving up 20-plus pounds, so that in itself is pretty amazing on what he's able to do," Bulldogs coach Dan Knight said. "He's long and you don't see a lot of long bodies like that. That's a lot to handle."
While Forker's pin tied the dual at 15 apiece, it was the match before that swung momentum in Bettendorf's direction.
At 182, Damian Petersen got a takedown on the edge of the mat in the final minute of the third period to defeat PV's Rusty VanWetzinga 3-2.
The senior has won four straight dual matches and sandwiched between them are top-5 finishes at the Midwest Shootout and Ed Winger Invitational.
"That was a huge win," Knight said. "He wrestled smart and didn't dig any holes for himself and wrestled the entire six minutes."
From there, it was all Bulldogs.
Hill, Griffin Liddle (285) and Dustin Bohren (126) secured first-period falls; Ella Schmit (106) and Jayce Luna (120) recorded pins in the second period. Markel Tingle (113) racked up five takedowns and a set of back points to win by major decision.
Over the final eight matches, Bettendorf outscored its rival 42-23.
"We got to the strength in our lineup, so that was really important to get those pins where we got them," Bohren said. "We wrestled well."
PV head coach Jacob Larsen knew it was going to come down to bonus points.
"The biggest problem I knew the kids would have was getting the bonus points," he said. "Team score-wise, I knew that was to be expected with the matchups."
The lineup the Bulldogs ran Thursday will be their lineup, barring any injuries or other reasons, for state duals. It's a lineup Knight feels comfortable with, but knows a win or two from a surprise wrestler will go a long way.
"We got the horses that we need to get the six," Knight said. "We gotta limit the bonus (points) where we're outmatched. A point here or there is huge."
Honoring their seniors, it was an energetic start for the Spartans.
Ike Swanson (145) got the arm bar around Frank Whipple to finish the pin in 4:37. That was between the duo of Hunter Meyrer (138) and Caden McDermott (152) using takedowns to each win in sudden victory.
Ryan Kammerer (170) recorded an 8-4 victory over Austin Barta that came after Bettendorf's Logan Adamson pinned Connor Miller in 1:48 at 160. The Spartans' Jack Miller (132) closed the dual with a 16-3 major decision triumph.
"Now that our lineup is set, it's as tough as we can get it," Larsen said. "I'm confident they deserve a shot (to qualify for state duals)."
Bettendorf 49, Pleasant Valley 19
138 -- Hunter Meyrer (PV) dec. Josh Pelzer, 3-1 (SV-1); 145 -- Ike Swanson (PV) pinned Frank Whipple, 4:38; 152 -- Caden McDermott (PV) dec. Nick Matthys, 8-6 (SV-1); 160 -- Logan Adamson (Bett) pinned Connor Miller, 1:48; 170 -- Ryan Kammerer (PV) dec. Austin Barta, 8-4; 182 -- Damian Petersen (Bett) dec. Rusty VanWetzinga, 3-2; 195 -- Evan Forker (Bett) pinned Logan Paul, 1:33; 220 -- Bradley Hill (Bett) pinned Luke Vonderhaar, 1:02; 285 -- Griffin Liddle (Bett) pinned A.J. Tappa, 1:00; 106 -- Ella Schmit (Bett) pinned Caden Ervin, 2:59; 113 -- Markel Tingle (Bett) major dec. Michael Bender, 13-4; 120 -- Jayce Luna (Bett) pinned Owen Welvert, 2:33; 126 -- Dustin Bohren (Bett) pinned Mason Fox, 1:35; 132 -- Jack Miller (PV) major dec. Jordan Roberts, 16-3.