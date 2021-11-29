Former state champ Georgean takes Orion wrestling reins

Georgean inherits a Charger program that has qualified for the IHSA state dual team meet six times (1995, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2006) and won its most recent regional team title in '19.

Following a short break after completing his college wrestling career at Upper Iowa University, his return to the sport just happened to coincide with Orion's need for a head coach after Jeff Ferry stepped down after one season in the role.

"I might be one of the younger coaches in the area," Georgean quipped. "I knew I was always going to coach and come back to the sport. After college, I took some time off. When this position came up, I pursued it, and everything fell into place."

A part of three Iowa state dual championship teams (2011-13) at Assumption, Georgean has been using the Knights' winning tradition to help in his transition to his new role.

With a youth-laden squad — the only seniors on the Orion roster are 170-pounder Maddix Moninski and 285-pounder Seth Gardner — the Chargers have gotten off to a 2-1 start with wins over Camp Point Central and Glasford Illini Bluffs last week at the Macomb quadrangular.

"The tradition at Assumption, it's not hard for me to fall back on that," he said. "It's different sides of the river, but the aspect is the same with both programs."