Former state champ Georgean takes Orion wrestling reins

ORION — During his own high school wrestling career at Davenport Assumption, Nick Georgean knew what it took to be a winner.
A four-time Iowa state tournament qualifier with the Knights, Georgean reached his peak as a junior in 2012 by winning the IHSAA Class 2A 152-pound state championship.
As a senior the following year, he went 40-1 and took third in the state at 152 pounds. Georgean was fourth at 140 pounds as a freshman, moving up to 152 and placing fifth as a sophomore.
When it came time to begin his coaching career, the 2013 Assumption graduate ended up on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River, with another program that is rich in wrestling tradition.
The 27-year-old Georgean is beginning his first season as the head coach at Orion, only the fourth person to hold that post, and he is very familiar with his new surroundings.
"I know about Orion and that it's always been a great program," he said. "I remember watching (three-time state medalist and '05 state champion) Tyler Clark, and wrestling with (four-time medalist and two-time state winner) Thorian Twyner. They have the same kind of tradition as at Assumption.
"When the position came open here, I was drawn to it, and I had people here reaching out to me. The tradition here is something that I want to carry on."
Georgean inherits a Charger program that has qualified for the IHSA state dual team meet six times (1995, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2006) and won its most recent regional team title in '19.
Following a short break after completing his college wrestling career at Upper Iowa University, his return to the sport just happened to coincide with Orion's need for a head coach after Jeff Ferry stepped down after one season in the role.
"I might be one of the younger coaches in the area," Georgean quipped. "I knew I was always going to coach and come back to the sport. After college, I took some time off. When this position came up, I pursued it, and everything fell into place."
A part of three Iowa state dual championship teams (2011-13) at Assumption, Georgean has been using the Knights' winning tradition to help in his transition to his new role.
With a youth-laden squad — the only seniors on the Orion roster are 170-pounder Maddix Moninski and 285-pounder Seth Gardner — the Chargers have gotten off to a 2-1 start with wins over Camp Point Central and Glasford Illini Bluffs last week at the Macomb quadrangular.
"The tradition at Assumption, it's not hard for me to fall back on that," he said. "It's different sides of the river, but the aspect is the same with both programs."
The amount of younger wrestlers on the current Charger roster has Georgean looking forward to the future as well as the present as he looks to make his mark on another tradition-rich wrestling program.