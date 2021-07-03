Four Rams wrestlers earn first team all-conference nods

More than a year after winning its first regional team title since 2007, the Riverdale wrestling squad made the most of a COVID-19 altered spring season, sharing the Three Rivers Conference championship with a 10-1 league record.

In fact, the Rams (23-3 overall) suffered their only loss to fellow co-champ Sherrard (16-3), which was the unbeaten Three Rivers champion in the winter of 2019-20. In turn, a loss to Erie-Prophetstown was the only blemish that kept the Tigers from another perfect title run.

When the TRAC announced its all-conference wrestling team, Riverdale had four of its competitors earn first-team status at their respective weight classes, the most among any of the league's 12 squads.

Leading that quartet was senior 220-pounder Bryan Caves, who followed up an individual IHSA state title the year before with a perfect 26-0 season that included 22 pins. Caves finished as the Rams' career leader in both victories (155) and pins (114).

Joining Caves on the first-team list was another unbeaten Ram, sophomore 132-pounder Brock Smith, who posted a 22-0 record. Smith's classmate Alex Watson (145 pounds) was almost perfect, compiling a 25-1 mark. Freshman 106-pounder Tharren Jacobs and his 24-4 record also earned first-team status.