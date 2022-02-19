Freshman phenom: Bulldogs' Koester claims 3A state title

DES MOINES — No hooting and hollering. No fist-pumping. No jumping into a coach’s arms.

There was a very good reason TJ Koester’s celebration was subdued Saturday night after becoming the first Bettendorf High School freshman to capture a state wrestling championship.

“I felt great, but my stomach did not,” Koester stated.

As the official raised his hand, Koester said he threw up in his mouth. After walking past the Bettendorf coaches — with his hand covering his mouth — Koester immediately darted for the trash can.

“That was kind of memorable,” Bettendorf coach Dan Knight said.

So too was his performance.

The 106-pound Koester recorded a takedown with less than a minute remaining to square the match and then tallied three back points on a tilt with 20 seconds left to secure a 7-4 win over top-ranked Dru Ayala of Fort Dodge.

“He’s just relentless and has that never-say-die attitude,” Knight said. “He tires out a lot of guys. They can’t keep that attack pace.”

Pleasant Valley’s Caden McDermott and Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill fell short of state championships.

McDermott, who came into the tournament seeded seventh, lost by technical fall to Linn-Mar’s Tate Naaktgeboren 17-1 in 3 minutes, 21 seconds in the 170-pound final.

Hill, ranked second and seeking a state repeat, lost 5-2 to Waverly-Shell Rock’s McCrae Hagarty in the 195-pound final — a battle of two wrestlers ranked in the top 20 nationally.

Koester took no shortcuts to the top.

He rallied to beat third-ranked Carter Pearson of Southeast Polk in the semifinals, 4-1, and then knocked off Ayala.

“It just means I have a target on my back and have to work harder next year,” Koester said.

Koester beat Ayala 6-2 last fall at the preseason folkstyle national tournament. Ayala handed Koester his only loss this season with a 1-0 victory in early December at the Dan Gable Donnybrook Invitational in Coralville.

Knight said Koester was battling a hand injury in that meeting.

“TJ really couldn’t squeeze with the one hand,” Knight noted. “If you watch TJ, he’s very much about elbow control and squeezing. That took a big part out of his game. Today, he was healthy.”

That's until the match was over.

Between getting sick from exhaustion and some cramping, it took Koester 10 to 15 minutes to gather himself before standing on top of the podium and flashing a smile.

“I’m definitely feeling better now,” Koester said.

McDermott upended the No. 2 and 3 seeds to reach the final, but ran into a buzzsaw in Naaktgeboren, ranked 11th in the country by MatScouts.

Naaktgeboren, a two-time champion and three-time finalist, had three takedowns and four different sets of back points to end the match.

“That kid is the best I’ve seen in my entire life,” McDermott said. “He’s an animal, good in every position. He’s probably the strongest kid I faced all year. I really haven’t had anybody that’s really overpowered me besides him.”

Still, it was a remarkable run for McDermott. He finished the season 43-4 and has one more chance at a gold medal next season.

“You dream about this as a kid coming out wrestling in front of all these people,” he said. “It was a fun experience. It didn’t end my way, but I still had a great time.

“This motivates me more to come back and hopefully be in the position (Tate) is to win a gold medal, stand on top of the podium and win a second state championship hat (other in baseball last summer).”

In his last match as a Bulldog, Hill suffered his first defeat against Iowa competition since his sophomore season.

Hagarty scored a takedown in the first and another in the third. Hill, who had won every match this season by bonus points until Friday’s semifinal, never could get to his offense.

“He’s a strong kid and we knew that going in there,” Hill said. “He did his job. I like getting to my ties and getting shots off, but he was able to slow me down.”

Hill finished as a three-time state place winner, taking sixth as a sophomore and a champion last year. He won 109 matches in the past three seasons.

“I feel like I had a decent career,” Hill said. “I’ve got a lot to work on and a lot of stuff to improve on. My career is not over yet, so I might as well keep working.”

Hill will continue his career at the University of Iowa next season.

Still, the two-sport standout said it would be difficult to escape Saturday’s result from his memory.

“I don’t think I’ll ever forget this,” Hill said. “I just need to turn this into motivation to keep working harder."

