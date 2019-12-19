Freshmen spark Spartans to dual sweep

"My goal is to come in here and do the best I could," Loyd said. "I've got the pin record so the goal is to keep building on that."

North beat Clinton in its first dual, 46-30. Eleazar Valerio (126) had two pins for the Wildcats. Jeffrey West (106) had two victories as well.

Otherwise, North coach Jake Conner felt his team was exposed.

"We need to be better in the third period," Conner said. "We lost a lot of close matches. We just looked tired. Maybe we thought we were on Christmas break already.

"It is a great time for this to happen. We've got one tournament left and then we can get into the room and work on some things. We all lost tonight, so it hits us pretty hard."

PV is at the Battle of Waterloo tournament this weekend. It has duals with Bettendorf, Assumption and North Scott in January.

Time will tell if the Spartans are ready to compete with the MAC's best.

"Win or lose, we're going to battle," Larsen said. "It is going to be a dual meet, and that's what we want right now. We want to go out, compete and stay in matches.

"We took another step forward tonight."

