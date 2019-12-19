Freshmen spark Spartans to dual sweep

Tougher duals loom for Pleasant Valley's wrestling team.
It squares off with Mississippi Athletic Conference front-runners Bettendorf, Davenport Assumption and North Scott after the holiday break.
But for a program which has struggled to have much dual-team success the past couple of seasons, the Spartans are showing they're a vastly improved squad.
With five freshmen in its lineup, coupled with defending state champion Eli Loyd, PV moved to 6-0 in duals Thursday night with a 55-19 win over Clinton and 52-12 rout of Davenport North at PV High School.
"There has been a change in the room with attitudes," freshman 195-pounder Rusty VanWetzinga said. "We got embarrassed last year, so we want to change the program, and we want to be better than we were before."
North beat PV in last year's dual, 45-35.
The Spartans dominated this encounter. They won 12 of the 14 bouts, including five first-period falls and three close decision victories.
Four of PV's five freshmen — Jackson Miller (120), Ike Swanson (132), Caden McDermott (145) and VanWetzinga — went 2-0 on the night.
VanWetzinga posted a takedown with about 20 seconds left in the bout to edge North's Cade Sheedy 5-3.
"That's a big win for me," VanWetzinga said. "I wrestled in junior high, but I came in here pretty undeveloped. As soon as I got to high school, my skills have gotten a lot better.
"I saw he was tired, so it was a big morale boost for me. I just wore him down."
The dual win didn't surprise PV coach Jake Larsen. The margin? Most definitely.
"When it came gut-check time and the close matches, we were on the (good) side tonight," Larsen said. "I'm proud of how our guys responded and loved their attitudes throughout the wins tonight. They were humble."
Larsen said the Spartans restructured some things within their program in the offseason.
It wasn't just the mat training.
"It was a lot of mental training," Larsen said. "We made it a point to have better character. We're going to be better teammates on the bench, more focused on the bench and be better in the classroom.
"We revamped our vision and what we want kids to do."
In particular, Larsen has seen his underclassmen buy in and accept their roles.
"They've got fire and energy," Loyd said of the freshmen.
Loyd (152/160) had two pins in a collective 37 seconds. The second fall matched former PV great Travis Willers for the school's all-time mark with 102.
"My goal is to come in here and do the best I could," Loyd said. "I've got the pin record so the goal is to keep building on that."
North beat Clinton in its first dual, 46-30. Eleazar Valerio (126) had two pins for the Wildcats. Jeffrey West (106) had two victories as well.
Otherwise, North coach Jake Conner felt his team was exposed.
"We need to be better in the third period," Conner said. "We lost a lot of close matches. We just looked tired. Maybe we thought we were on Christmas break already.
"It is a great time for this to happen. We've got one tournament left and then we can get into the room and work on some things. We all lost tonight, so it hits us pretty hard."
PV is at the Battle of Waterloo tournament this weekend. It has duals with Bettendorf, Assumption and North Scott in January.
Time will tell if the Spartans are ready to compete with the MAC's best.
"Win or lose, we're going to battle," Larsen said. "It is going to be a dual meet, and that's what we want right now. We want to go out, compete and stay in matches.
"We took another step forward tonight."