Friday's Iowa girls wrestling regional capsule

Regions 5 and 6
At Cedar Rapids
When: Friday, 11 a.m.
Where: Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Twitter: @zach_martin95
Region 5 teams: Assumption, Belle Plaine, Benton, Bettendorf, Camanche, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Davenport, Durant, Fort Madison, Highland, Independence, Iowa City High, Linn-Mar, Maquoketa, Mid-Prairie, Midland, Mount Pleasant, Mount Vernon, North Scott, Tipton, WACO, Wapello, Washington, West Liberty
Region 6 teams: Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Rapids Washington, Central City, Central DeWitt, Clear Creek Amana, Clinton, Columbus/Winfield Mt.-Union, East Buchanan, English Valleys, Iowa City Liberty, Iowa City Regina, Iowa City West, Iowa Valley, Keokuk, Louisa-Muscatine, Marion, Muscatine, Burlington Notre Dame, Pekin, Pleasant Valley, Solon, Vinton-Shellsburg, Waverly-Shell Rock, West Branch, Wilton
People are also reading…
At stake: The top four individuals at each weight class advance to the state tournament Feb. 2-3 at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Region 5 local ranked wrestlers: 105 – 3. Taylor Strief, Bettendorf; 10. Lainey Shelangoski, Durant; 115 – 10. Silvia Garcia-Vazquez, West Liberty; 120 – 9. Khylie Wainwright, North Scott; 10. Jadalynn Daily, Davenport; 130 – 3. Alexys Petersen, Bettendorf; 140 – 4. Tatum Wolford, Wapello; 145 – 10. Greta Brus, Davenport; 155 – 5. Jorie Hanenburg, North Scott.
Region 6 local ranked wrestlers: 115 – 3. Caitlin Reiter, PV; 120 – 1. Abigail Meyrer, PV; 4. Hannah Rogers, Wilton.
Back points: This is the first year of official qualification for the state tournament. There are eight regionals and four host sites throughout the state. Each team will roster a maximum of 14 wrestlers (one per weight) into Friday morning. Bettendorf has a pair of 29-match winners in Strief and Petersen as both will be in the running for top seeds in Region 5. Wainwright and Daily are the lone two ranked girls in Region 5 at 120. Regardless of what weight Rogers, a state champion, wrestles at on Friday, she could face a top-ranked wrestler in a final. If it is at 120, she could face PV's Meyrer; at 125, Rogers could tussle with Prairie's Mackenzie Childers. Meyrer is the only local ranked No. 1 in the latest IAwrestle rankings.
— Compiled by Zach Martin