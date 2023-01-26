Friday's Iowa girls wrestling regional capsule

Regions 5 and 6

Back points: This is the first year of official qualification for the state tournament. There are eight regionals and four host sites throughout the state. Each team will roster a maximum of 14 wrestlers (one per weight) into Friday morning. Bettendorf has a pair of 29-match winners in Strief and Petersen as both will be in the running for top seeds in Region 5. Wainwright and Daily are the lone two ranked girls in Region 5 at 120. Regardless of what weight Rogers, a state champion, wrestles at on Friday, she could face a top-ranked wrestler in a final. If it is at 120, she could face PV's Meyrer; at 125, Rogers could tussle with Prairie's Mackenzie Childers. Meyrer is the only local ranked No. 1 in the latest IAwrestle rankings.